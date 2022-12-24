What Stores & Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Day 2022?

Which stores and restaurants are open on Christmas Day 2022?

Heavy has compiled a list of holiday hours for stories and restaurants, including Kroger, McDonald’s, Olive Garden, Walmart, Chick-fil-A, CVS, Walgreens, and more.

Some are open Christmas Day. However, others are closed on Christmas Day. Most are open on Christmas Eve, but some have reduced hours.

Here’s what you need to know:

Holiday Hours for Stores & Restaurants on Christmas Day & Christmas Eve 2022

Heavy has rounded up some other stores and restaurants’ holiday hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022. They are:

The Waffle House is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

Walmart stores are closed on Christmas Day. Stores are generally open reduced hours on Christmas Eve, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., so it’s important to contact your individual store location before going.

Find the Walmart store locator here.

According to the Walgreens’ holiday hours statement, its stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Here are the specific hours, according to the website:



Christmas Eve

“Walgreens will be open during regular business hours. Pharmacy hours vary by location, customers may check their local pharmacy hours using our store locator. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours.”



Christmas Day

“Most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies will continue to remain open. Customers can check their local store hours using our store locator.”

You can find the hours for individual stores at the Walgreens store locator here.

Store hours vary by location, so call your individual store before going. You can find the CVS store locator here.

According to Today, CVS stores will be operating with normal business hours on Christmas eve.

In addition, most CVS stores, including those with 24-hour pharmacies, will be open on Christmas Day. However, shoppers are advised to call ahead because it’s possible some individual locations could vary. You can find the CVS store locator here. Heavy has contacted CVS public relations for additional details.

The CVS spokesperson told Today that some CVS pharmacy hours may be reduced on Christmas Day 2022, making it even more important that people check ahead.

Indeed, some stores we checked in the locator indicated that they were closed on Christmas Day.

The spokeswoman for Target provided these holiday hours to Heavy: “Target’s Christmas Eve hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. We are closed on Christmas Day.”

Heavy reached out to McDonald’s public relations office to inquire on the franchise’s holiday hours for Christmas Day and Christmas Eve 2022.

It turns out that most McDonald’s restaurants in the United States remain open on the holidays, so you’re unlikely to find a McDonald’s closed. However, it’s possible this could vary by location. You can find the McDonald’s website, including deals, here.

“Hours vary by location, but most McDonald’s in the U.S. are open on holidays, and consumers can use the store locator tool to confirm.” Find the store locator for McDonald’s here.

Kroger’s hours for holidays are listed on its website as follows:

December 24, Christmas Eve

“Kroger stores will work on a reduced schedule from 9am to 9pm.”

December 25, 🎄 Christmas Day

“Kroger stores will be Closed.”

December 26, Day after Christmas

“Kroger stores will operate in the normal regime.”

The website says: “On holidays (e.g. Christmas Day) and on sales days (e.g. Black Friday) the hours of Kroger stores may change, or in some cases are closed at all. Because clients need to make shopping for the holiday table, it is better to get acquainted with the work schedule to successfully distribute their time.”

Pick n Save is not open on Christmas Day at all. And it closes at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. That’s also true of the pharmacy.

Pick n Save’s holiday hours are as follows, according to its website:

Christmas hours



“Our stores and pharmacies will close at 6pm on Christmas Eve, 12/24 and will remain closed on Christmas Day, 12/25.”

The winter storm is also affecting service.

Winter weather

“Due to weather and high demand, we are currently experiencing delays with limited Pickup and Delivery timeslots.”

According to Holiday Shopping Hours, Kwik Trip is open on both Christmas Day and Christmas Eve 2022.

Heavy called several Kwik Trips in Wisconsin. Some Kwik Trips are open for 24 hours on both Christmas Day and Eve 2024, such as the one on Brown Street in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. However, another Kwik Trip in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, on Wisconsin Avenue, is only open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. both days. This shows that story hours can even vary in the same town.

Essentially, the hours vary by location, so the best bet is to use the store locator and call your local Kwik Trip to find out. The store locator does provide phone numbers, and you can search for your local Kwik Trip by zip code.

Starbucks hours vary by location, according to its website.

“This holiday season, Starbucks store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs. We recommend customers look for specific store hours using the Starbucks® app or by visiting our website store locator.”

“Olive Garden is open until 8 pm Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day,” the statement from Olive Garden’s public relations office tells us.

You can find Olive Garden locations here. Olive Garden does have pick-up and delivery options.

Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Christmas Day.

According to Chick-fil-A public relations, in an email to Heavy, Chick-fil-A is open on Christmas Eve, but the restaurants are NOT open on Christmas Day 2022. That’s because Christmas Day 2022 falls on a Sunday, and Chick-fil-A is famously never open on Sundays.

“Chick-fil-A restaurants will be open on Saturday the 24th until 4 p.m., but additional evening hours will vary by location. We recommend guests check the Chick-fil-A App to confirm the hours of their local restaurant,” Chick-fil-A public relations wrote.

