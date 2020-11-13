Wisconsin Votes Might Be Recounted Despite Presidential Election Upgrades

The state of Wisconsin has garnered headlines in recent days following the 2020 Presidential election between current U.S. President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden.

Currently in the polls of Wisconsin, Biden is in the lead with 49.6% of the the voting count in comparison to Trump’s 48.9%.

LIVE with Soledad O'Brien!Veteran broadcast journalist Soledad O'Brien joins Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson to talk about the upcoming presidential election and more. 2020-11-02T23:58:28Z

According to a report from Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s NBC affiliate TMJ 4, the state of Wisconsin is gearing up for a potential vote recount.

According to the report: Of thes 72 counties that voted, 56 have their elections results in and on Thursday, five more counties submitted canvassing results. Those include Calumet County, Grant County, Langlade County, Pierce County and Winnebago County.

“We are preparing for the potential of a recount,” Wisconsin Elections Commission’s Meagan Wolfe told NBC.

Voter registration was a top priority in Wisconsin.

For those keeping score at home: The Vote Wisconsin app and website drove nearly 30,000 voter registrations in key segments critical to the battleground state.

Introduced this year, the app’s goal was to be instrumental in reaching new and unregistered voters.

The app was developed by non-partisan organization, Wisconsin Voices, a coalition of over 60 nonpartisan organizations in Wisconsin.

The app and the site, VoteWisconsin.com secured over 26,000 new voter registrations. Additionally, it was responsible for tens of thousands of referrals to the state’s online registration site, The website alone engaged over 160,000 new users with voter registration services and information.

VoteWisconsin.com also served as a resource for registered Wisconsin voters—providing guidance for returning ballots, finding early voting locations and a tool for recruiting poll workers.

”In the climate of COVID, Vote Wisconsin supported residents in safely and efficiently registering to vote–from the comfort of their homes, computers or phones,” Wisconsin Voice’s Communication Director, Lisa Lucas said in a released statement via e-mail.

“We’ve registered nearly 30,000 new voters across all demographics and ages. Most notably, 20% of the users of our registration website are 18-24 year olds and nearly 25% of users were ages 24-34. Knowing the power of the youth vote, we’re happy this technology may have played a major role in them participating in this election.“

Voter registration was a huge bulletpoint in 2020. According to data from Pew Research: During the 2016 Presidential Election between President Trump and Hillary Clinton, African American voter turnout declined for the first time in 20 years for a Presidential Election.

Worth noting: The 7% decline is the largest on record for African Americans.

Research shows Black and Hispanic citizens are more likely than whites to face barriers at the polls. The goal of targeted community outreach programs, like SHAPE UP the VOTE, is to increase engagement and help alleviate the future erosion of their basic political rights.

“I think that it’s very different and there are a lot of different variables,” longtime CNN anchor, Soledad O’Brien told me on a recent episode of the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election.

“Even the fact that the turnout is so much higher. Who’s turning out and whose message is resonating and I think that makes the big difference.”