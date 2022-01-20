Wordle Word Today: What Is the Answer for Game 215?

What is the answer for Wordle game 215, which dropped on January 20, 2022? Keep reading if you want the solution. If you want to keep trying on your own, stop reading!

Below you can find the Wordle answer for today, January 20, 2022.

People posted their Wordle scores for game 215 on Twitter.

When you guess a letter that isn’t in the word, the Wordle game takes it off your board, which helps.

The new Wordle game drops at midnight in each time zone; thus, some people play it before others have a chance to do so. It’s also available in England, as well as the United States.

You get six tries to solve the Wordle. To give you a hint, a lot of people googled five letter words that have the vowel “o” in them. The elimination of other vowels in this Wordle answer confused some people.

Wordle is an online, free word game that has blown up on social media and online. It’s addicted a lot of people online and become a 2022 game craze.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Wordle Answer for Today Is: Robot

Wordle 215 5/6 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜🟨🟨⬜🟩

⬜🟩⬜🟨🟩

🟩🟩🟨⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 My first foray into Wordle yday. And the first word’s gotta be #robot (is the whole world guessing the same word?) — Weiqiang Lin (@wqlin29) January 20, 2022

The answer to Wordle game 215 is the word robot.

It was a more common word than some other words Wordle has chosen as its solution.

People gave away the answer on Twitter.

It was robot

Wordle 215 6/6 ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜

⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨

🟨⬜⬜🟩🟨

⬜⬜🟨🟩🟩

⬜🟨🟨🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Ela. (@eoaneh) January 20, 2022

I’m so good at #wordle. I’m like a word guessing robot. — Wordlecheats (@cheatinatwordle) January 20, 2022

How do you play Wordle?

The free game is available at the Wordle website which explains how to play it. It’s pretty simple. “Guess the WORDLE in 6 tries. Each guess must be a valid 5 letter word. Hit the enter button to submit. After each guess, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word,” the website says.

If You Get a Letter Right, the Square Turns Green

Green and yellow color coding gives you hints about how close you are when playing Wordle.

For example, if the letter’s square turns green it means that the letter is in the word and in the correct spot, but if it turns yellow, it means the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot.

If the tile doesn’t turn green or yellow, it means that the letter is not in the word at all.

A new Wordle is available every day, the website says.

To start, just put any five-letter word. Then hit enter, check the color doing, and enter another one. Keep going until you get the word right or run out of tries.

If you pick a word that isn’t a word, it will say it’s not in the word list. You can repeat letters. For example, if you place the letter B in a square and that square turns green, meaning it’s right, you can still put the letter B in another tile in your next turn.

According to NPR, everyone gets the same word, and you can share your results on Twitter. People try to best other people by guessing the wordle accurately in the fewest tries.

A Man Named Josh Wardle Created the Game for a Friend

According to NPR, software engineer Josh Wardle of New York City created the Wordle and named it after himself.

He originally made it for his partner Palak Shah, who “helped with some of the development,” according to NPR, which adds that the game has 2.7 million players, and it took off in October 2021.

You can practice Wordle here through a free Wordle answer archive. This page has a Wordle helper.

