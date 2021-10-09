How to Watch Yale vs Dartmouth Football 2021

The Dartmouth Big Green (3-0) host the Yale Bulldogs (2-1) in an Ivy League showdown on Saturday, October 9 at Memorial Field.

The game (1:30 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Yale vs Dartmouth live on ESPN+:

Yale vs Dartmouth Preview

The Bulldogs are coming off impressive back-to-back wins, most recently shutting out Lehigh, 34-0, on October 2. Quarterbacks Nolan Grooms and Griffin O’Connor each took snaps, with O’Connor going 9-18 for 123 yards and a touchdown and Grooms completing 6 of 8 passes for 122 yards and two scores. Grooms also had 30 yards rushing in the win.

“I thought we improved for the second week in a row after our first-week setback,” Yale head coach Tony Reno said after the game, via The Yale Daily News. “The guys were really intentional throughout practice this week and they’re bringing preparation to their performance, which is something that we really stressed and is something that can make us a championship-level team. We have a long way to go before we can start to talk about being championship-level, but we are better than we were two weeks ago.”

The Bulldogs are averaging 24.7 points a game on offense, and their defense has been on point, surrendering just 12.3 points per game to opposing offenses so far this season.

As for Dartmouth, it is coming off a 31-7 win over Penn last weekend. Big Green quarterback Derek Kyler went 15-22 for 160 yards and a touchdown, and running back Nick Howard chipped in 19 carries for 101 yards and two TDs.

The Big Green have played balanced football so far, averaging 33.3 points on offense, while allowing a measly 9.3 points and 217.0 total yards a game on defense.

“We got some guys who pressure the passer,” Dartmouth head coach Buddy Teevens said. “We did a pretty good job against the run. And (we had) some sacks and some hurries. We had a good game plan against them, and we executed it well.”

“We did a good job on both sides,” Teevens added. “(We) ran the ball for many yards, we protected the passer well and pressured their passer and limited their rushes. So I thought it was a good effort by the offensive and defensive fronts.”

Now, Dartmouth will face its toughest challenge yet against a Yale team that had been building momentum.