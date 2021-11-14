Yellowjackets TV Series Streaming: How to Watch Online

Buckle up for the new TV action drama that everyone is going to be buzzing about when “Yellowjackets” premieres Sunday, November 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways can watch “Yellowjackets” streaming live or on-demand online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Showtime Channel, you can watch “Yellowjackets” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Yellowjackets” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Showtime is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Yellowjackets” live or on-demand on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch “Yellowjackets” live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘Yellowjackets’ Preview





Play



Yellowjackets (2021) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, YELLOWJACKETS is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while… 2021-08-24T17:31:03Z

From Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, two of the producers behind “Narcos,” comes a new “psychological horror story” called “Yellowjackets.”

The Showtime description teases:

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, “Yellowjackets” is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress in the lead roles, plus it co-stars Warren Kole, Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nelisse, Steven Krueger, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

The premiere episode is titled “Pilot” and its description reads, “On the eve of a fateful flight, a championship high school girls soccer team celebrates by betraying one another; 25 years later, the survivors do their best imitations of well-adjusted people.”

On November 21 comes episode two, titled “F Sharp.” Its description reads, “The teens get their bearings as Misty finds hell on earth quite becoming; in the present: revenge, sex homework and the policeman formerly known as Goth.”

In a Q&A for the 2021 Television Critics Association summer press tour, star Lewis said she had to take the part because the script was “one of the best scripts [she’d] read in the last 10-plus years.”

“This script was one of the best scripts I’d read in the last 10—plus years. It was absolutely riveting on the page, which is so rare. And then I’m always interested in dichotomies or contrasts and all these multi-layered problems within a human being,” said Lewis, adding, “I loved hearing the whole arc of the season … there’s just so many things about it that were endlessly exciting in the story, the potential of the avenues it could go in. And so that’s a dream.”

Star Lynskey added that there was a “certain amount of secrecy” in the scripts and the cast would get together and try to figure out what everyone else knew.

“I think just it’s always the case with a project like this, there’s a certain amount of secrecy in the scripts and stuff like that. So we, you know, we were like, “What have you learned?! What have I learned?’ We were putting things together, and had a great, long discussion,” said Lynskey

“Yellowjackets” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.