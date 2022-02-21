Zoe Sozo Bethel Dead: Miss Alabama Dies After Accident

Zoe Sozo Bethel was Miss Alabama for America 2021 and a conservative commentator who died after injuries suffered in an accident.

She was also involved in conservative organizations, such as Project Veritas, Liberty University, and Turning Point USA.

Her Instagram page contains a single Bible verse: “In this world, not of it. 1 Peter 2:9” and a link to a GoFundMe page.

Turning Point USA posted a video tribute to Bethel after her death.

“We are so honored to have known Zoe Sozo Bethel. She has been a pillar in the Conservative movement, always moving with grace, elegance, and wisdom. She has inspired many, and her legacy will continue to touch the hearts and minds of people everywhere,” it reads. “We cherish you, and you will not be forgotten, Zoe. May she rest in peace❤️”





Online posts claimed that Bethel died after a car accident and shared videos and photos from it, but that could not be immediately confirmed. Her family’s posts referenced only an “accident.”

Apparently this beautiful young woman, Zoe Sozo Bethel, was in a tragic car accident. On RSBN she had an incredibly vibrant personality and she was Patriot to her core! https://t.co/SsRZCtxHLJ — CuriousPeeper (@CuriousPeeper) February 19, 2022

Here’s what you need to know:

Bethel Died in Miami Florida on February 18, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Sozo Bethel (@zosobe)

Bethel’s family confirmed that she had died in an Instagram post on her page dated February 20, 2022. It reads:

On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries. Zoe touched the hearts of many people and was actively affiliated with several organizations and groups namely, she was the current Miss Alabama (for America Strong), a political commentator for RSBN, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA, and Liberty University’s Falkirk Center. She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas. At this time of bereavement, effectual and fervent prayers are solicited for the family members, and the family asks that their privacy wishes be honored and respected. The family members sincerely appreciate all of the kind words and expressions of love for Zoe. For those who would like to show additional support, you may click on the link above. This support will help cover medical and burial arrangement costs for Zoe. Additional information about burial arrangements and other matters will be provided at a later date by the family.

Four days before that post, the family confirmed that Bethel had been in an accident, writing,

Zoe had an accident Thursday night, February 10th, & sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem & is in a coma. Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left. We are praying for God’s will to be done, regardless of what that may look like. This has been an abrupt & very traumatizing situation for our family, & we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows & cares for her. We ask that everyone please respect the privacy of our family during this time.

Keep Zoe & the family in your prayers!

Conservative speaker Brandon Tatum wrote on Instagram:

I’m shocked and saddened by the death of such a wonderful young lady. @zosobe was such a bright spot in every room she entered. She was beautiful inside and out. I always felt she had so much potential and I always wanted her to reach that. I regret not doing more to reach out. I wanted to help her flourish but felt in due time the opportunity would come around. It never came. However, God is in control and when it’s time to go home, it’s time. I pray for her family and those grieving most over her death. Please consider donating to her family!!

The GoFundMe Page Requests Donations for Family Expenses Because Bethel Did Not Have Insurance

According to the GoFundMe page set up by the family of Zoé Bethel, she underwent multiple surgeries. The page has raised more than $40,000.

PRAY for my friend, Zoe Sozo Bethel, a national TREASURE & strong conservative warrior. Today,she’s fighting for her life.. Zoe was in an accident, sustained irreparable damage to her brain/brain stem.. BUT… God is in the miracle business. I love you Zoe… praying for a miracle. pic.twitter.com/eoYBwCBrMy — Jan Morgan (@JanMorganMedia) February 16, 2022

The message reads:

Thank you all for your love & prayers! At this moment, we are praying earnestly for God to do what he knows to be best in his infinite wisdom in this situation. We know Zoe has many people who care about her and who would like a way to show support for her in any way they are able to. It is difficult to speak about things such as high medical expenses during a time like this, but the reality is that Zoe did not have medical insurance, and having had multiple surgeries of this caliber will be a massive expense. As of now we have not received a final bill from the hospital, but from our research and overall knowledge of medical expenses and also with her not having health insurance, we have set the conservative goal above, which is likely to fluctuate. So we are asking for those who are able, to give whatever God has placed on their heart to help the family with the current expenses & future expenses, which would cover:

-current procedures performed

-future life sustaining medicine

-recovery & therapy (if applicable)

-funeral & memorial expenses (if applicable)

-resources for Zoe’s daughter All of your support will be greatly appreciated no matter how small, everything help!

A man wrote with a donation, “Thank you for being willing to stand up and sacrifice for freedom and liberty…we need more people like Zoe.”

