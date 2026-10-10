Milwaukee Brewers Reveal Robert Gasser News Before Dodgers Game

The Milwaukee Brewers are just one day away from their Game 1 clash against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ahead of the matchup, the Brewers revealed their Game 3 pitching decision involving Robert Gasser.

Milwaukee Brewers Reveal Robert Gasser Decision

Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, 27-year-old Gasser will be starting Game 3, while Jacob Misiorowski will start Game 1 and Logan Henderson will start Game 2.

Gasser is now in the midst of his third MLB season, each of which has been spent with the Brewers.

Milwaukee selected him 71st overall in the 2021 MLB draft. He made his debut in May 2024.

During his 2025 campaign, he logged a 3.18 ERA and five strikeouts across 5.2 innings pitched in two starts. He walked four batters.

This season, he registered a 3.87 ERA and 103 strikeouts across 109.1 innings of work through 21 games, 20 of which he started.

He walked 35 batters along the way.

Following Gasser’s impressive performance thus far, skipper Pat Murphy gave credit to both Gasser and the pitching coaches.

As he noted, per McCalvy, “Somebody will have to step up,” Murphy said, in reference to the best-of-seven series. “‘Gas’ has been doing it, and somebody else has to step up, too. Our pitching coaches don’t get enough credit.”

Overall, this has been a stunning run for the Brewers this year.

Where Do the Milwaukee Brewers Currently Stand?

By the end of the regular season, the Brewers were riding a 103-59 overall record, placing them first in the National League Central and first in the major leagues.

The Dodgers (100-62) trailed in second, followed by the Tampa Bay Rays (98-64) and the Atlanta Braves (94-68).

After clinching a 3-1 series win over the San Diego Padres earlier this month, Milwaukee is now advancing and will face Los Angeles in the NLCS.

Looking ahead at the upcoming series, Katie Woo of The Athletic projected, “If there’s one team in the field that can topple the champs, it’s Milwaukee. But the Dodgers are built for October.”

She added, “They have a vaunted starting rotation, headlined by one of the best postseason pitchers in MLB history, and enough depth in their lineup to withstand Shohei Ohtani’s slump. Their offense is streaky, and Milwaukee’s arms will test it. This will be a tough series, but I expect the reigning champions to prevail.”

This isn’t likely to be a clean sweep or a straight path to the World Series for either ballclub, but at face value, Los Angeles appears to hold an edge over Milwaukee.

The Dodgers have a proven track record in October — they thrive under pressure.

But perhaps the Brewers can rally and slide their way into the Fall Classic.