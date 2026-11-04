New York Yankees Urged To Pivot From Brandon Lowe to 4x MLB All-Star

The New York Yankees have had a few rumors tying them to second baseman Brandon Lowe.

However, the Pittsburgh Pirates have officially extended a qualifying offer.

This prompted an MLB insider to urge the Yankees to pursue another infielder.

Yankees Urged To Target Luis Arráez

According to Stephen Parello of FanSided, New York should try to strike a deal with Luis Arráez of the Philadelphia Phillies.

“There was never much buzz connecting the Yankees to Brandon Lowe, the consensus best second baseman on the market,” Parello wrote. “There’s a lot to like about the slugging second baseman, but he also would’ve given New York a lot of what the club already has: another left-handed bat, power, high strikeouts, and spotty defense prior to last year…”

He added, “Reunions with Jazz Chisholm Jr. or Gleyber Torres seem incredibly unlikely, leaving Luis Arráez as the last man standing. There’s some risk giving a multi-year deal to a one-trick pony, but if New York goes the free agency route, the drop off after Arráez is steep, making him the default choice.”

As a four-time MLB All-Star infielder, 29-year-old Arráez has plenty to offer New York.

Snapshot of Arráez’s MLB Career

This marked Arráez’s eighth season in Major League Baseball.

However, this was only his first with the Phillies.

His professional career started with the Minnesota Twins, making his MLB debut with the organization in May 2019.

He played a four-year stint with the Twins before bouncing around the map.

Over the past several years, he’s played for the Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and now the Phillies.

During his 2026 regular season, he slashed .310/.345/.419 with a .764 OPS and six homers through 151 games.

He registered 33 doubles, seven triples and 64 RBIs along the way.

Much of his season was spent with the Giants, while the latter half was in Philadelphia.

He’d make an interesting acquisition for the Yankees, but don’t bank on New York trying to strike a deal.