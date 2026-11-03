New York Yankees Dealt Anthony Volpe Message Amid Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

Perhaps the biggest decision the New York Yankees front office has to make this offseason regards infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was not handed a Qualifying Offer and is now officially a free agent.

Chisholm not receiving a QO doesn’t mean New York can’t sign him in free agency, but it does sort of indicate the organization’s feelings towards his worth.

In the ripple of the Jazz Chisholm Jr. decision, Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe is affected directly, and recently, a pair of MLB insiders shared a strong take regarding Volpe’s status with the Yankees in 2027.

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Anthony Volpe Could Be in Line for 2B Job in 2027

Per @TalkinYanks:

“Jack Curry thinks the Yankees are “ready to part ways” with Jazz Chisholm Jr. Curry says Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero are in play to replace Chisholm Jr. at second base. He thinks the Yankees will try to improve there, but doubts they will pay up for free agent Brandon Lowe.”

MLB insider Jim Bowden also noted:

“I think they’ll move on from Jazz Chisholm Jr.”

So, the consensus among those who follow the Yankees closely is that it will be a 2B battle between Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe, but if the Yankees don’t upgrade at 3B, Caballero could get some reps at third as well.

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What Should the Yankees Do with Anthony Volpe?

Yankees fans, if Jazz Chisholm Jr. walks out the door in free agency, what would you do with Anthony Volpe?

The lean suggests he will certainly get reps at second base next season (if he’s still part of the organization). There are also rumblings that Volpe could get traded, but that seems somewhat unlikely given the Yankees’ infield depth.

Also, Volpe was one of the more productive Yankees batters down the stretch of the 2026 season, and actually took over for Chisholm at 2B for a handful of games while Jazz was injured.

Yankees fans, also, would you want to see the front office offer Jazz Chisholm Jr. a 3-4 year contract this offseason??

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