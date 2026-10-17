New York Yankees’ Peculiar Trade Pitch Lands Nationals’ All-Star Bat

The New York Yankees are floating in endless trade rumors, but some are far more realistic than others.

With impending free agents on the verge of hanging up their pinstripes, roster gaps will inevitably need to be filled.

According to an MLB insider’s latest trade pitch, New York could start exploring an unexpected candidate.

Yankees’ Trade Pitch Acquires Washington Nationals’ Shortstop

Jake Elman of FanSided proposed an interesting opportunity that could send explosive hitter CJ Abrams to New York.

In return, the Washington Nationals would receive a significant return package, including Carlos Lagrange, Will Warren and Jasson Domínguez.

“As appealing as the thought of Tarik Skubal in pinstripes sounds, the answer isn’t increasing what is expected to be another $300 million-plus payroll,” he wrote. “Instead, a trade feels far more likely. We heard rumblings earlier this year about the Yankees being interested in Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams, and the two-time All-Star definitely fits their lineup needs.

“Abrams, who turned 26 earlier this month, hit .261 with 33 home runs, 106 RBI, 34 stolen bases and an .834 OPS for the upstart Nationals. He’s a dynamic left-handed hitter who just became the third player in franchise history to record a 30-30 season, and his on-base percentage skyrocketed from .315 to .336.”

Sure, acquiring Abrams would provide depth in the lineup, but he wouldn’t address the Yankees’ most pressing needs right now.

By the end of Abrams’ 2026 campaign, he had slashed .261/.336/.497 with an .833 OPS and 33 homers through 152 games. He logged 30 doubles, four triples and 106 RBIs.

Who Would the Yankees Be Losing?

In this hypothetical pitch, New York would be losing 23-year-old Lagrange, the Yankees’ No. 3 prospect.

While down in Triple-A this season, he logged a 4.48 ERA and 85 strikeouts across 64.1 innings pitched through 19 games, starting 11.

New York would also ship out starter Will Warren and right fielder Jasson Domínguez.

Warren just wrapped up his third season in the big leagues; Domínguez completed his fourth season.

To be candid, the Nationals would likely get the short end of the stick in this package.

But perhaps it would be worth New York’s time to at least consider the option.

Following their frustrating loss in the ALDS to the Tampa Bay Rays, the ballclub needs to undergo some changes this offseason.

Of course, they have much deeper needs to address right now, depending on where their impending free agents end up.