New York Yankees’ Top Candidates for Looming Free Agent Roster Holes

The New York Yankees could be left with several gaps on their roster, depending on how they navigate free agency.

They have a significant number of prominent impending free agents, including Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham, David Bednar and Paul Goldschmidt.

With this in mind, the ballclub must consider its options for these positions.

Yankees Should Consider Signing 3 Free Agents This Offseason

There are three primary areas New York might need to address in free agency: second base, center field and its bullpen.

To combat the potential losses, here are three options worth pursuing.

Brandon Lowe (2B)

Now having wrapped up his ninth season playing Major League Baseball, 32-year-old Brandon Lowe would bring ample veteran experience to the Yankees’ lineup.

This marked his first season playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he previously spent eight seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays.

During his latest campaign, he slashed .260/.331/.493 with a .824 OPS and 35 homers through 150 games. He posted 29 doubles, one triple and 96 RBIs.

If Chisholm were to ship out, which seems very likely at this point, Lowe could slide right in.

He’s a left-handed power bat already extremely familiar with the AL East competition.

With the Rays’ deep run this season, having Lowe — a former Tampa Bay slugger — on board would be beneficial moving forward.

Tyrone Taylor (CF)

I’m not ruling out Grisham’s return, but I’m not saying it’s inevitable, either.

If he closes his chapter in New York, 32-year-old Tyrone Taylor of the Chicago Cubs could be a strong fit.

This year, he slashed .279/.325/.502 with a .827 OPS and 11 homers through 97 games. He smacked 16 doubles and reeled in 38 RBIs.

Of course, young gun Spencer Jones is on the rise for the organization, but adding Taylor wouldn’t necessarily stunt Jones’ opportunity.

Not only does he hit well, but he has versatility in the outfield — another aspect of his play that should be enticing.

JoJo Romero (Bullpen)

In an effort to avoid a disastrous bullpen crisis, Milwaukee Brewers‘ reliever JoJo Romero is worth exploring.

Through his four postseason games this year, he’s registered a 1.69 ERA and nine strikeouts across 5.1 innings pitched.

By the end of the regular season, he posted a 3.36 ERA and 54 strikeouts across 56.1 innings pitched through 55 games. He walked 18 batters.

The southpaw reliever provides depth and now World Series experience.

New York has shown interest in him before, back in December 2025, but they failed to make a move.

Yankees Have Tough Decisions To Make

The Yankees are coming off a frustrating loss in the ALDS to the Rays. It’s become clear that something needs to change, whether it’s the staff or the roster.

They’re bound to say goodbye to one or more of their free agent superstars.

This alone could derail the organization, but New York generally has a strong track record in free agency.

Lowe, Taylor and Romero are only three of many floating free agents right now.

Of course, this is all hypothetical, but it’s worth considering options early on.