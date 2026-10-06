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Yankees’ Rival Scout Has Blunt Reaction to Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Error in Loss to Rays

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American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Jonathan Aranda #8 of the Tampa Bay Rays is out at second base as Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees attempts to turn a double play during the first inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. Chisholm was given an error on the throw on this play. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Four New York Yankees players committed an error in Monday night’s 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field.

Ryan McMahon made the first error for New York, misplaying a ground ball hit by Yandy Diaz in the bottom of the first inning.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Jonathan Aranda #8 of the Tampa Bay Rays is out at second base as Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees attempts to turn a double play during the first inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. Chisholm was given an error on the throw on this play. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. made the second Yankees error. With runners on first and second base in the first inning, Junior Caminero hit a ground ball to shortstop George Lombard Jr.

Lombard flipped the ball to Chisholm at second base, and Chisholm made an errant throw to first base, allowing a run to score.

A rival scout reacted to Chisholm’s misplay.

New York Yankees’ Rival Scout Has Blunt Reaction to Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Error in ALDS Game 2 Loss to Rays

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 03: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty wrote on X:

Immediately after Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s error in Game 2, an opposing scout texted The Athletic: “There it is.”

It was a reference to the Yankees’ reputation for getting sloppy when pressure was applied.

On an embarrassing loss, unlocked and free to read: For Yankees, a harsh reality after embarrassing Game 2 meltdown: ‘We beat ourselves’

Yankees Lose Game 2 of ALDS vs. Tampa Bay Rays

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Victor Mesa Jr. #25 and Richie Palacios #1 of the Tampa Bay Rays react after Mesa made a catch in right field of the ball hit by Spencer Jones #78 (not pictured) of the New York Yankees was deflected by the catwalk during the second inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Rays right-hander Freddy Peralta allowed just one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out three over 4 2/3 innings on Monday.

Right-hander Cam Schlittler made the start for New York, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out two over 4 1/3 innings en route to suffering the loss.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Rays scored the first run of the game when Chisholm made a throwing error in an attempt to complete a double play in the bottom of the first inning.

Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning.

Tampa Bay took the lead in the fifth inning on an RBI groundout from Liam Hicks.

Chandler Simpson drove in the Rays’ third run of the game on a ground ball to shortstop George Lombard Jr. in the fifth inning. The official ruling was a fielder’s choice.

Richie Palacios drove in two more runs with a two-run single in the fifth inning.

Rice hit another solo home run in the eighth inning to make the score 5-2.

Game 3 of the ALDS is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Yankees’ Rival Scout Has Blunt Reaction to Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Error in Loss to Rays

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