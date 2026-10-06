Yankees’ Rival Scout Has Blunt Reaction to Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Error in Loss to Rays

Four New York Yankees players committed an error in Monday night’s 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field.

Ryan McMahon made the first error for New York, misplaying a ground ball hit by Yandy Diaz in the bottom of the first inning.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. made the second Yankees error. With runners on first and second base in the first inning, Junior Caminero hit a ground ball to shortstop George Lombard Jr.

Lombard flipped the ball to Chisholm at second base, and Chisholm made an errant throw to first base, allowing a run to score.

A rival scout reacted to Chisholm’s misplay.

New York Yankees’ Rival Scout Has Blunt Reaction to Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Error in ALDS Game 2 Loss to Rays

The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty wrote on X:

Immediately after Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s error in Game 2, an opposing scout texted The Athletic: “There it is.”

It was a reference to the Yankees’ reputation for getting sloppy when pressure was applied.

On an embarrassing loss, unlocked and free to read: For Yankees, a harsh reality after embarrassing Game 2 meltdown: ‘We beat ourselves’

Yankees Lose Game 2 of ALDS vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Rays right-hander Freddy Peralta allowed just one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out three over 4 2/3 innings on Monday.

Right-hander Cam Schlittler made the start for New York, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out two over 4 1/3 innings en route to suffering the loss.

The Rays scored the first run of the game when Chisholm made a throwing error in an attempt to complete a double play in the bottom of the first inning.

Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning.

Tampa Bay took the lead in the fifth inning on an RBI groundout from Liam Hicks.

Chandler Simpson drove in the Rays’ third run of the game on a ground ball to shortstop George Lombard Jr. in the fifth inning. The official ruling was a fielder’s choice.

Richie Palacios drove in two more runs with a two-run single in the fifth inning.

Rice hit another solo home run in the eighth inning to make the score 5-2.

Game 3 of the ALDS is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.