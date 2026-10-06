Yankees’ Rival Scout Has Blunt Reaction to Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Error in Loss to Rays

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Jonathan Aranda #8 of the Tampa Bay Rays is out at second base as Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees attempts to turn a double play during the first inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. Chisholm was given an error on the throw on this play. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Four New York Yankees players committed an error in Monday night’s 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field.
Ryan McMahon made the first error for New York, misplaying a ground ball hit by Yandy Diaz in the bottom of the first inning.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. made the second Yankees error. With runners on first and second base in the first inning, Junior Caminero hit a ground ball to shortstop George Lombard Jr.
Lombard flipped the ball to Chisholm at second base, and Chisholm made an errant throw to first base, allowing a run to score.
Richie Palacios drove in two more runs with a two-run single in the fifth inning.
Rice hit another solo home run in the eighth inning to make the score 5-2.
Game 3 of the ALDS is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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A rival scout had a blunt reaction to New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s costly mistake in ALDS Game 2.
Yankees’ Rival Scout Has Blunt Reaction to Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Error in Loss to Rays