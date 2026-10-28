MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees Tied to Astros, Guardians & More

The New York Yankees‘ trade rumors have done everything but simmer.

New conversations spark speculation each day, but not every rumor has a realistic outlook.

With that in mind, here are the top rumors floating around lately.

Yankees Linked to Shea Langeliers, Steven Kwan & More

Let’s take a look at recent speculation:

On Shea Langeliers…

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report proposed a Shea Langeliers-Yankees trade on Oct. 26.

“The Yankees could very much use another catcher and right-handed bat while the A’s kind of need to trade their way to a competent pitching staff, as free agents are understandably reluctant to make half of their starts at the warm-weather launching pad that is Sutter Health Park,” he wrote.

“New York will simultaneously pursue a similar trade with Colorado for Hunter Goodman, but the A’s are more likely to make it happen.”

Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors also tabbed New York as a potential destination for him, alongside the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, among a handful of others.

Bottom line: the Yankees need a catcher, and Langeliers brings slugging power.

This past season, he slashed .262/.328/.474 with an .802 OPS and 23 homers through 106 games.

However, they’re unlikely to part ways with him after his second-half surge.

But acquiring a backup catcher of some sort isn’t ruled out.

On Steven Kwan…

Steven Kwan‘s name has been floating this past week, but don’t count on a deal being made here.

The Cleveland Guardians‘ 29-year-old outfielder isn’t considered a fit for the organization, according to an NL scout who spoke with FanSided.

“Kwan could get traded, but the Yankees are not a fit,” FanSided’s Pat Ragazzo reported. “They need a true center fielder. Jacob Young makes more sense…”

During his 2026 campaign, he hit .282/.382/.349 with a .731 OPS and three home runs in 151 games.

This marked his fifth season in the major leagues, each spent with the Guardians.

On Jacob Young…

Speaking of Young — he’s been tied to the organization in conversations as of late.

It’s known that New York has shown past interest in him, but would they still try to strike a deal?

He’s relatively inexpensive, and he has a strong track record against southpaws.

Not to mention, he’s a reliable center fielder, which is an area New York needs to draw attention to.

Several predictions have him landing with the Yankees, but these are no more than that — predictions.

Young wrapped up his latest season hitting .252/.318/.390 with a .708 OPS and 10 homers across 140 games.

This was a significant improvement from his previous three campaigns.

On Isaac Paredes…

Per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, New York ought to be calling up the Houston Astros.

“Paredes should be of greater interest to the Yankees,” he noted. “As mentioned, the Yankees’ third-base situation is grim. Paredes may be the best hitter the Yankees could trade for this offseason. He has a career 121 wRC+ and a .342 on-base percentage.

“The Yankees need more players who get on base; they finished with the seventh-worst OBP this season. Paredes’ .360 OBP would have been tied for the second-highest on the Yankees with Aaron Judge; Ben Rice led the club with a .363 OBP.”

He tends to fly under the radar in the big leagues, but he shouldn’t be overlooked in the trade market.

His defense can be troubling, but he could help solve their third base dilemma with some work.

Rumors involving Paredes are spinning at high speeds, but for now, he’s hanging out in the Lone Star State.

Langeliers, Kwan, Young and Paredes are far from the only candidates New York could target this offseason, but they are certainly headliners in rumors right now.