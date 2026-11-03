Ravens Workout Former 49ers Quarterback After Lamar Jackson Injury News

The Baltimore Ravens are scrambling to find a way to keep their season alive after they lost Lamar Jackson to what could wind up being a season-ending thumb injury in Week 8. With his backup, Tyler Huntley, also suffering a toe injury in this game, the Ravens have been forced to find a new answer at quarterback for the time being.

In Week 9, the starter will be undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, who was thrust into action against the Buffalo Bills after Jackson and Huntley went down. However, Baltimore has been scouring the quarterback market for other options in the event Fagnano gets injured or struggles, which led them to work out former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Adrian Martinez on Tuesday.

Ravens Workout Adrian Martinez After Losing Lamar Jackson to Injury

And as the Ravens' QB carousel continues to spin: The team worked out former UFL MVP Adrian Martinez today. https://t.co/PoGJS1nzDn— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2026

Baltimore is about as tough of a spot as it could be. Not only are both Jackson and Huntley going to miss time, but it now has to turn around and get ready for Thursday Night Football in Week 9. Fagnano is pretty much the only option the Ravens have for this game, as they don’t have enough time to bring in a new quarterback and get him familiar with the scheme before taking the field.

In response to losing Jackson and Huntley, the front office quickly responded by signing Kedon Slovis off the Green Bay Packers practice squad, but that didn’t stop them from taking a look at Martinez. An undrafted quarterback from the 2023 NFL Draft, Martinez has spent time with the Detroit Lions, New York Jets, and 49ers, while also winning the 2024 UFL MVP Award with the Birmingham Stallions.

Martinez spent the 2025 campaign operating as San Francisco’s third-string quarterback behind Brock Purdy and Mac Jones, but the team opted not to hang onto him this season. Ever since getting dropped by the Niners, Martinez has been looking for a new home in the NFL, and he could wind up finding it with a depleted Ravens team, as they brought him to town for a workout amid their quarterback shortage.

And as the Ravens’ QB carousel continues to spin: The team worked out former UFL MVP Adrian Martinez today,” Tom Pelissero of The Ringer shared in a post on X.

What Should the Ravens Do at the Quarterback Position?

Getty Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

What happens for the Ravens at quarterback in the future is very much up in the air, but for this season, the team has a lot of questions that need to be answered. Jackson could conceivably return at some point late in the season, so Baltimore’s main goal involves staying alive long enough for Jackson to get back on the field for a late playoff push.

Trading for a quarterback is an idea that has unsurprisingly been floated in the wake of his injury, but the more likely option (based on the team’s moves) seems to involve riding with Fagnano for now and hoping Huntley can get healthy sooner rather than later. Martinez could be brought in as a last-resort option on the practice squad, but he may not know if he has a future with Baltimore until after its Week 9 action on Thursday.