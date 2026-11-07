Browns $30 Million Defender Ruled Out for Week 9

The Cleveland Browns will have to regroup from their lopsided loss in Pittsburgh without one of their most dependable defensive linemen.

Maliek Collins has been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints with an elbow injury. The veteran defensive tackle missed all three practices this week after getting hurt during Cleveland’s 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He returned in the second half, but the injury will now cost him his first game this season.

It is another obstacle for the 5-3 Browns as they try to keep their promising start from slipping away.

Collins, 31, has recorded 3.5 sacks, 21 tackles, seven tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits through eight games. That production followed a career-high 6.5 sacks last season, which ended early because of a quadriceps injury.

Cleveland rewarded his consistency with a two-year, $30 million extension that includes $23 million in guarantees. Now the Browns must replace both his interior pressure and veteran presence.

Asked Friday whether the elbow issue could become a long-term concern, coach Todd Monken offered no firm timetable.

“I don’t know that. I don’t know yet,” Monken said. “I just know it’s something that’s flared up.”

Browns Defensive Line Faces Another Injury Setback

Cleveland has spent much of the season piecing together its defensive tackle rotation.

Mason Graham missed two games with MCL and ankle sprains before returning against Tennessee. Mike Hall Jr. also missed time with an ankle injury, while Kalia Davis is done for the season after his attempted return from a quadriceps injury fell short.

Collins helped steady the group during those absences. Graham expects the remaining linemen to provide the same response now.

“We always talk about it,” Graham said. “The standard is a standard. Whoever’s out there, we don’t expect any drop off, whether it’s from Maliek to me, whatever, and everyone from there. But just expect everyone to execute and just play to our standard. Which is winning our one-on-ones, dominating.”

The challenge comes as Cleveland tries to repair a run defense that surrendered a season-high 200 yards to Pittsburgh. Jaylen Warren accounted for 143, including a 51-yard burst on third-and-13 that exposed the Browns up the middle.

The Saints average just 86 rushing yards per game, but Cleveland’s latest performance leaves little room to overlook that part of their offense.

Harold Fannin Jr. Gets Encouraging Injury Update

The Browns received better news on Harold Fannin Jr., who carries no game designation despite being limited Thursday and Friday with a groin injury.

Fannin’s addition to the injury report Thursday raised concern ahead of Shedeur Sanders’ first start of the season. The second-year tight end leads Cleveland with 35 catches and 411 receiving yards, including a career-best 10 receptions for 154 yards against Pittsburgh.

His availability gives Sanders a familiar target as Cleveland tries to revive an offense that failed to score a touchdown last week.

Denzel Boston, Austin Barber, Elgton Jenkins, Myles Harden, Carson Schwesinger and Jared Verse finished Friday as full participants without game designations. Quincy Williams and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren remained limited but also have no designation.

Deshaun Watson is the lone Browns player listed as questionable. He returned for limited work Friday but remained in concussion protocol. Sanders will start regardless, with Monken leaving open the possibility of Watson serving as his backup if cleared.