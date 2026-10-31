NFL Drops Hammer on Three Players Over Denver Broncos Game

The NFL did not go easy on Alex Singleton, as expected, or Denver Broncos teammate Brandon Jones.

Both players received costly fines from the NFL, as expected.

Singleton revealed his fine to 9News’ Mike Klis earlier this week, and the NFL confirmed that it docked the veteran $47,762 for “unnecessary roughness” over illegal “use of the helmet” after officials flagged him for roughing the passer on Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier in Week 7.

Singleton’s fine is that of a repeat offender, and he is now in danger of receiving a one-game suspension if his appeal is unsuccessful. That is if he is called for a third use of the helmet foul.

Even if Singleton avoids further use of the helmet infractions, his two strikes will carry over.

Jones has put himself on a similar track with his infraction, which was lowering the head to make forcible contact on a rushing play by Cardinals RB Zonovan Knight. Jones’ infraction occurred first, in the first quarter, while Singleton’s was during the third frame.

The NFL fined Jones $23,882 as a first-time offender, but he must now proceed with caution, lest he find himself one strike away like Singleton is.

Fortunately for the Broncos, Jones and Singleton were their only players fined.

The NFL frequently levies fines that are lower than the amounts listed on its official website, up to and including deciding against fining players at all. Despite that, the NFL docked Jones and Singleton the full-fledged amounts for their respective infractions.

Notably, the NFL did not fine Singleton for the roughing the passer call against him in the third quarter.

NFL Targets Cardinals Star After Punishing Broncos’ Alex Singleton, Brandon Jones

After Jones and Singleton, the NFL shifted its focus from the Broncos to the Cardinals. The league specifically honed in on tight end Trey McBride.

The NFL fined McBride two times, docking him $11,491 in each instance. The first fine, was for a facemask during the first quarter. His second fine was for taunting during the third quarter on the same play that Singleton was called for roughing.

Officials flagged Jones for pass interference on the play, negating the roughing call against Singleton. McBride was not flagged for his infraction in real time.

Broncos Must Play Cleaner vs Chiefs in Week 8

This week could prove especially challenging for head coach Sean Payton and the Broncos. They are tied with the New England Patriots for the fifth-most penalties called against them ahead of Sunday’s slate of games, per The Football Database.

In Week 8, Denver faces the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs are tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for the fourth-fewest penalties called against them. The Chiefs also defeated the Broncos in Week 1.

This game will be in Denver, which is to Jones, Singleton, and the Broncos’ favor. But they cannot afford to shoot themselves in the foot if they want to give themselves the best chance to win this game.