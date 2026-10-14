NFL Trade Pitch Sees Steelers Acquire $8 Million Playmaker to Replace Michael Pittman Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will turn to rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard with three other wideouts set to miss Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first-year wideout appears ready for a bigger role. But it wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Steelers to also acquire a receiver before the NFL trade deadline.

An intriguing trade option for the Steelers has emerged from the Minnesota Vikings — Jauan Jennings.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that Jennings is a player to keep an eye on in the trade market. Rapoport proposed the San Francisco 49ers as a landing spot for the veteran receiver.

But with Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek all injured, the Steelers should consider a Jennings trade.

Why the Steelers Should Inquire About Vikings WR Jauan Jennings

Getty The Minnesota Vikings could trade veteran wideout Jauan Jennings before the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

Pittman, who was supposed to start for the Steelers this season, is currently on injured reserve with a foot injury. He will miss at least three more games.

If Pittman returns in three contests, he will be back in the lineup just after the NFL trade deadline. Should the Steelers not see the veteran ready to be back around then, though, it would make a lot of sense for Pittsburgh to target Jennings.

The 29-year-old is not working out in Minnesota. Jennings has fallen behind young wideouts Tai Felton and Myles Price on the team’s depth chart. In four games this season, Jennings has just two catches for nine yards.

The Vikings are contending in the NFC North. But they could move forward with Felton and Price as their depth receiving options behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. The Vikings have also added to their receiver depth recently with Odell Beckham Jr. and took a look at JuJu Smith-Schuster in a tryout this week.

Jennings could be expendable with the Vikings soon. Heavy Sports proposes the Steelers offer a conditional fifth-round pick for the 29-year-old. Such a deal would allow the Vikings to recoup something for the $8 million they invested into the receiver. The Steelers could get a veteran receiver while protecting themselves from disaster with a conditional offer.

The conditions could include a minimum offensive snaps or games played.

Two years ago, Jennings was a 900-yard receiver with the 49ers. He registered 55 catches, 643 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in San Francisco last year.

Jennings could provide the Steelers receiver room the veteran presence Pittman can’t at the moment.

Pittsburgh’s WR Injuries Entering Week 6

Getty Could the Pittsburgh Steelers acquire veteran wideout Jauan Jennings from the Minnesota Vikings to replace injured Michael Pittman Jr.?

Pittman landed on IR on Saturday, but a lower-body injury has plagued the wideout since August. It’s not clear the receiver has dealt with the same foot injury that entire time. If the Steelers have concerns about Pittman getting back on the field this season, though, a trade for someone like Jennings would make a lot of sense.

On a 1-year, $8 million deal, he would be a rental player. That’s all the Steelers might need, as Pittman is signed next season, and Bernard could be a capable starter by 2027.

This week, the Steelers will also be missing Wilson and Skowronek. Head coach Mike McCarthy ruled out both for Week 6 while speaking to reporters Monday.

Neither receiver might be out long term. But as long as they’re sidelined, the Steelers won’t have another experienced receiver besides D.K. Metcalf.

The team will likely elevate Brandon Smith from the practice squad for Sunday’s matchup. Smith has played four NFL games in his career.

Jennings would obviously bring a lot more experience. He would do that for Pittsburgh at an affordable price. Acquiring him also wouldn’t change any long-term plans the Steelers have at wideout.