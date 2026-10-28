Former Seahawk Declined to Speak to Reporters Following Rough MNF Performance

The Seattle Seahawks are learning in real time about the pressures of repeating as Super Bowl champions and the tough road ahead. One team that’s been down that road and seems to have hit a number of speed bumps is the Philadelphia Eagles.

After their Super Bowl win in the 2024-2025 season, the Eagles have dealt with a lot of franchise turmoil. After getting bounced in the first round last season by the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles tried to add another defensive weapon to their All-Pro secondary of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean: former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion Riq Woolen.

Woolen traded one bird franchise for another, and seven weeks in, the results have been up and down, but following a listless defensive performance in a 38-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, things may be heading in a negative direction.

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With the Eagles missing their former All-Pro, Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts after being ruled out for the season with blood clots, future Hall of Fame right tackle Lane Johnson retiring, and number one wide receiver DeVonta Smith dealing with hamstring issues, the deck was stacked against the offense.

However, on defense, Vic Fangio’s unit had 9 of 11 starters available and was expected to carry the team against the Cowboys. The defense failed at that task.

The Eagles gave up 416 total yards and 204 rushing yards to Dallas, who were the 30th-ranked rushing offense coming into the game. Riq Woolen had a rough night himself in the secondary, missing several tackles and giving up a touchdown to CeeDee Lamb.

After the game, Woolen didn’t want to discuss his performance. EJ Smith of PHLY Sports detailed the interaction.

“Appreciate you all, as always. Y’all have a good night, get home safely as well,” Woolen said.

Woolen’s erratic play is partly why he is no longer a Seahawk, but while he was on the team, he was still a valued member of the Super Bowl run, and now, with the Eagles on the downside, he could find himself on the move at the trade deadline.

Trade Rumours

When Riq Woolen signed with the Eagles in free agency, it was assumed he was taking a one-year prove-it deal to play for a contender before cashing in on a major contract this upcoming offseason. However, injuries, among other things, have derailed the Eagles’ season, and at 2-5, they could be looking to sell. With Woolen’s future with the Eagles uncertain after this season, he’s been a name thrown around for teams that need help in their secondary.

Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, in their October 28 article, ranked their Top 25 players who were candidates to move at the trade deadline, and Woolen came in at number eight on the list. He was predicted to have a 35% chance of being traded.

“When I talk to rival teams about which players Philly might move, Woolen’s name comes up fairly often, Fowler said. “He’s a high-upside corner and 2027 free agent whose $1.26 million base salary could help facilitate a trade (much of his $12 million in guarantees came via signing or restructured bonuses).”

Bowen then discussed how Woolen’s size and quickness could help a defense, but he also has areas to clean up in his game.

“Woolen has the length and long speed at 6-foot-4 to help a defense majoring in man coverage and two-deep zone,” Bowen said. “The tackling and eye discipline could improve, but Woolen is a disruptor on the perimeter. In five pro seasons, he has 12 interceptions and 57 pass breakups.”

The Seahawks have moved on well from Woolen, as they have the number-one pass defense in the NFL, according to Fox Sports. Seattle is giving up an average of 144.4 yards per game this season.