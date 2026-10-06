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Toronto Maple Leafs Trade Pitch Reveals Potential Simon Edvinsson Return

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John Chayka
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - MAY 4: John Chayka speaks at a press conference where he was announced as General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Mats Sundin was introduced as Senior Executive Advisor of Hockey Operations at Real Sports Bar & Grill on May 4, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Michael Chisholm/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been considered a front-runner to acquire Simon Edvinsson from the Detroit Red Wings.

While Edvinsson has a handful of potential suitors, the Maple Leafs seem to lead the race.

General manager John Chayka isn’t one to shy away from necessary risks. This alone would help bring the 23-year-old blueliner to Toronto.

But who would take his place in Detroit?

Toronto Maple Leafs Receive Unlikely, but Not Impossible Trade Suggestion

Simon Edvinsson
GettyNEWARK, NEW JERSEY – MARCH 08: Simon Edvinsson #77 of the Detroit Red Wings in action during the game against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on March 08, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. The Red Wings won 3-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report recently named five possible landing spots for Edvinsson. The Maple Leafs were one of the five.

His proposed return? Easton Cowan, Toronto’s 21-year-old right winger.

While this isn’t the first time Cowan has been named as a return, it’s unlikely he’ll be enough for the Red Wings, even though they could use more forward support.

“Toronto has dealt many young players, prospects, and draft picks over the years, and most recently traded away perhaps its best trade chip, forward Matthew Knies,” Gretz wrote.

He added, “Would somebody like Easton Cowen be of interest to the Red Wings as a potential focal point? He is still only 21 years old and had a strong rookie season, and even though dealing Edvinsson would leave a big hole in the Red Wings’ defense that would need to be filled, the forward depth needs to be filled out as well.”

Cowen is on the rise this season, his second in the NHL.

In his three games, he’s scored one goal and posted two assists for three points.

During his rookie campaign, he skated in 66 games and scored 11 goals with 18 assists for 29 points.

As for Edvinsson, Detroit would be giving up a four-year veteran defenseman.

Last year, he posted a 9-16-25 performance in 72 games.

Edvinsson’s move, wherever he lands, will make waves. For this proposal, it will ultimately come down to how desperate the Red Wings are for forward depth.

Where Do the Maple Leafs Stand Right Now?

Jim Hiller
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 15: Interim head coach Jim Hiller of the Los Angeles Kings looks on against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at the United Center on March 15, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Toronto’s latest matchup resulted in a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Oct. 3.

This marks their second regular-season loss.

Now, the Maple Leafs are riding a 1-2 overall record in the Atlantic Division.

Once Tuesday night rolls around, at 7 p.m. ET, they will be taking on the Nashville Predators for a home game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Predators are coming off a 2-1 victory against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Looking ahead at their season, the Maple Leafs are predicted to return to the postseason, per Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.

If Chayka plays his cards right in the market, Toronto could make a deep run this year.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Toronto Maple Leafs Trade Pitch Reveals Potential Simon Edvinsson Return

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