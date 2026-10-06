Toronto Maple Leafs Trade Pitch Reveals Potential Simon Edvinsson Return

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been considered a front-runner to acquire Simon Edvinsson from the Detroit Red Wings.

While Edvinsson has a handful of potential suitors, the Maple Leafs seem to lead the race.

General manager John Chayka isn’t one to shy away from necessary risks. This alone would help bring the 23-year-old blueliner to Toronto.

But who would take his place in Detroit?

Toronto Maple Leafs Receive Unlikely, but Not Impossible Trade Suggestion

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report recently named five possible landing spots for Edvinsson. The Maple Leafs were one of the five.

His proposed return? Easton Cowan, Toronto’s 21-year-old right winger.

While this isn’t the first time Cowan has been named as a return, it’s unlikely he’ll be enough for the Red Wings, even though they could use more forward support.

“Toronto has dealt many young players, prospects, and draft picks over the years, and most recently traded away perhaps its best trade chip, forward Matthew Knies,” Gretz wrote.

He added, “Would somebody like Easton Cowen be of interest to the Red Wings as a potential focal point? He is still only 21 years old and had a strong rookie season, and even though dealing Edvinsson would leave a big hole in the Red Wings’ defense that would need to be filled, the forward depth needs to be filled out as well.”

Cowen is on the rise this season, his second in the NHL.

In his three games, he’s scored one goal and posted two assists for three points.

During his rookie campaign, he skated in 66 games and scored 11 goals with 18 assists for 29 points.

As for Edvinsson, Detroit would be giving up a four-year veteran defenseman.

Last year, he posted a 9-16-25 performance in 72 games.

Edvinsson’s move, wherever he lands, will make waves. For this proposal, it will ultimately come down to how desperate the Red Wings are for forward depth.

Where Do the Maple Leafs Stand Right Now?

Toronto’s latest matchup resulted in a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Oct. 3.

This marks their second regular-season loss.

Now, the Maple Leafs are riding a 1-2 overall record in the Atlantic Division.

Once Tuesday night rolls around, at 7 p.m. ET, they will be taking on the Nashville Predators for a home game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Predators are coming off a 2-1 victory against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Looking ahead at their season, the Maple Leafs are predicted to return to the postseason, per Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.

If Chayka plays his cards right in the market, Toronto could make a deep run this year.