Cody Rhodes Shuts Down AEW Return Rumors With WWE Update

Top WWE superstar Cody Rhodes revealed that he’s signed a new long-term contract with WWE to remain a top main eventer. Rhodes could have entered free agency when his contract ends with constant rumors of an AEW return. The news saw Cody both revealing that he wanted to continue his WWE run, but he also added a note about his longer-term future. Rhodes believes he will end his wrestling career with WWE at this contract’s final date.

Cody shared the following news about foregoing the chance to enter free agency:

“Forgive me if this is breaking news, and please edit it if I’m not allowed to share, which is fine. I just re-signed with WWE,” Cody said. “I’ll end my wrestling career with WWE. Say I do have another project. Say I got two other projects, whatever it may be. I’m able to take a step away, and I’m able to collaborate with WWE, and I’m able to come back home.”

Rhodes cited that WWE gave him more freedom to do his outside projects like acting and will get time off from the ring. Cody is a lead actor in the upcoming Street Fighter film and remains arguably the top WWE star. Management values Rhodes and Roman Reigns as the two faces of the company.

Why Some Thought Cody Rhodes Would Consider AEW Return

Rhodes shutting down any chance of an AEW return shows no desire to rewrite his ending there. The rationale to return would be to return to a company Cody helped start and didn’t have as long of a run there as everyone would have guessed.

Many wrestlers like to go back to situations and have the fairy tale ending. However, it implies that Rhodes does feel he’s found his happy ending with WWE. The return to WWE after leaving AEW did play into redemption to become a mega-star in the industry.

Tony Khan also would have likely offered Cody a huge contract at a time when WWE sets limits on their spending. Rhodes didn’t have an ugly ending, like CM Punk did, in AEW to make it viable to return until he announced this news.

Why Cody Rhodes Re-Signed With WWE

The overall career goals of Cody continue to grow with his current WWE tenure. Rhodes first bet on himself and became the top babyface after WWE spent years refusing to push him seriously. The success led to a true top superstar spot he’s used to move to other worlds.

Acting projects are far easier in WWE, especially since head honcho Nick Khan has a lot of connections. Names like Cody, Roman and Punk have had noteworthy acting roles in popular franchises like Street Fighter and Zootopia thanks to this connection.

Rhodes also has an “easier” scenario in the sense that he’s set for life in his current role. Even when top WWE stars move down in the pecking order, they usually still hold relevance in upper card roles. Randy Orton, John Cena, and Adam Copeland all set that template for how generational talents get used in their later years. Cody re-signed for certainty over taking a risk to go back to his old stomping grounds.