Tiffany Stratton Wins Women’s MITB as WWE Star Takes Nasty Fall

On Saturday in New Orleans, Tiffany Stratton won the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase for the second time in her career.

Stratton outlasted Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Lola Vice and Jacy Jayne to make history. She now has a chance to cash in her MITB anytime, anywhere in the next 365 days.

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The current WWE Women’s Champion is Stratton’s ally, Chelsea Green.

On the other hand, the reigning Women’s World Champion is Stephanie Vaquer, who will defend her title against Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch later tonight.

Stratton Nearly Breaks Neck in Nasty Spot

Early in the match, Tiffany Stratton nearly suffered a catastrophic injury.

Stratton climbed the ladder outside the ring and hit a Senton Bomb on her opponents.

However, the ladder moved as she flew in the air, which led to her nearly coming up short from hitting the Senton Bomb.

Stratton landed on her back and was grabbing the back of her neck.

Luckily for the former WWE Women’s Champion, she was able to continue and finish the match.

Stratton Makes WWE History

Following her Money in the Bank win, Tiffany Stratton became a two-time Ms. MITB. She’s the second WWE star in history to accomplish the feat.

Carmella was the first to do it in 2017. She won MITB twice in one week due to controversial circumstance. She won the briefcase in the Premium Live Event, but she was forced to relinquish it and a rematch happened days later on SmackDown.

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In addition to being the second woman to win MITB two times, Stratton also became the sixth WWE star to do it, joining Edge, CM Punk, The Miz and Seth Rollins.

Stratton first won in 2024, defeating Chelsea Green, Iyo Sky, Lyra Valkyria, Naomi and Zoey Stark. She held the briefcase for 181 days before cashing it in on Nia Jax on the January 3, 2025 edition of SmackDown.