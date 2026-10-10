Seth Rollins Reveals Plans For Money in the Bank, WWE Return

Seth Rollins has not appeared on WWE programming since his championship showdown with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

During a recent appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Rollins addressed his hiatus and whether he plans to return at Money in the Bank.

Play

Rollins, a two-time Money in the Bank winner, said that he will travel to New Orleans for the event, but fans shouldn’t expect to see him in the ring just yet.

“I know you won’t trust anything I say,” Rollins told Eisen about whether he is competing at Money in the Bank.

“I’ll be in New Orleans. I have a pre-advertised appearance there. So, I’ll be there to meet some of our fans and enjoy the festivities.

Rollins added that he’ll also attend Money in the Bank as a fan, where he will cheer on Becky Lynch in her Triple Threat match.

“Then I’ll be on hand to watch my wife [Becky Lynch], who’s competing in a Triple Threat match for the Women’s World Championship. Hopefully, she can bring home some gold. We need some championship gold in the Rollins household. It’s been too long.”

Seth Rollins Will Not Return at Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins then threw cold water on the idea of competing or being involved in any Money in the Bank matches.

“I will not be participating in any of the matches. I will not be involved in the show. You will not see me on the screen if you tune in to the ESPN app to watch Money in the Bank.. I will not be there.”

Rollins said that he will root for his wife, Becky Lynch, backstage while watching her match on a monitor.

Regarding his in-ring return, Rollins said he will return to television “when the time is right.”

For Rollins, his appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” won’t be his last on ESPN.

Seth Rollins Signs Deal With ESPN

Last week, the Sports Business Journal reported that Rollins signed a separate contract with ESPN that includes a limited number of appearances on Good Morning Football, First Take, Get Up and SportsCenter.

The report indicated that the 40-year-old WWE star could be preparing for life after wrestling.

Speaking with Richard Deitsch of the Sports Business Journal, Rollins revealed he has three years remaining on his current WWE deal.

“Right now, I’ve got three years left on my WWE contract. I’ll be 43 when that’s up,” Rollins said. “I want to be with WWE as long as I can continue to contribute and feel I’m helping the product. As opposed to taking up space that could be better utilized for younger talent.

“When it comes to the sports media side of it, what I will not do is say I’m stopping wrestling and now I’m doing sports media. I want to continue at this game in WWE. While also continuing to field offers [in sports media] and see where that goes. Once we get closer to the next contract with WWE, it’ll be like, ‘OK, what does this look like? Is there any interest from ESPN for a bigger role or something that’s more substantial? Something that can provide for me after pro wrestling?’

“Right now, I’m very happy where I’m at and that I get to do both.”