The Rock Shuts Down WWE For Being Upset At His PAC Tribute

A wrestling report about WWE being upset inspired The Rock to speak against the reason for his company’s alleged displeasure. Rock recently posted a touching video message to the wrestling community after AEW superstar PAC died. The video showed strong class with love sent to all wrestlers but an emphasis on Tony Khan and the AEW roster. Multiple tribute shows for two wrestlers who passed and one employee suffering from ALS weighs heavy on the AEW locker room dealing with heartbreak.

Rock replied in the Instagram comments about the report that WWE was upset:

“you’re right brother, and humanity matters to me. I was born into this business and I’ve seen it all, but when one of our own passes away, I don’t care nor do I see “our competition”, I care about the wrestlers and how it affects them. I’ve been there. To me, humanity matters most.“

It is worth noting that The Rock did not confirm or deny that WWE was unhappy with him. However, leaving an explanation does show that he felt the need to defend himself and shut down anyone upset at him. Most WWE and AEW wrestlers worked with PAC at some point to see all impacted and receiving Rock’s compassion.

The Rock Chose Wrestlers Community Over Cold Executives

The main point made by The Rock is that he entered this industry as a wrestler, the son of a wrestler, and the grandson of a wrestler. Despite being part of the WWE board room, Rock understands what the performers are going through and the pain of this loss for hundreds of talents.

WWE’s TKO ownership has taken a cold approach to pro wrestling with counter programing AEW and unofficially banning talent from mentioning them. Rock’s post made headlines due to how unlikely it is for WWE talents to praise AEW and Khan by name in any public messages.

Nick Khan is the name that most holds responsible for the harsher business models involving AEW or even WWE’s own talent. The new leadership to follow Vince McMahon believes in cutting budgets despite the record profits to improve their bottom lines.

Is There Tension Between The Rock & WWE?

The next big question comes from whether this becomes a problem between WWE and The Rock. However, this will likely just remain an internet story that the two sides never even address or talk about since it’s all internet speculation.

Rock is often busy with his acting career and remains a WWE executive by proxy. The times where Rock returns in an on-screen role will see him then impacting the promotion more behind the scenes. Storylines involving Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes showed Rock’s influence when he was part of the on-screen angles.

The next time that Rock is more involved in a hands-on role will come when he’s likely part of the weekly television or at least at the events every week backstage. No one will have issues with each other, unless WWE directly expresses their opinion going against Rock to him.