Ex-WWE Referee Delivers Blunt Verdict on Money in the Bank Booking Decisions

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on the booking decisions made at Money in the Bank.

Korderas admitted that he was surprised by the outcomes of both the men’s and women’s ladder matches. However, he noted that there are still ways for the company to advance storylines without booking itself into a corner.

Tiffany Stratton and Penta won the briefcase in their respective ladder matches. As a result, they will have one year to cash in for a title match of their choosing.

Stratton and Penta have both been booked strongly, particularly before the Money in the Bank PLE. However, Korderas explained why WWE may have more difficulty finding the right moment for Penta to cash in.

Jimmy Korderas Delivers Blunt Verdict on WWE’s Booking Decisions

Jimmy Korderas also explained what the coming months could look like for Tiffany Stratton and Penta.

The former WWE referee believes that Stratton already has an ongoing story that could end similarly to her previous cash-in.

“I don’t think it’s going to be tough for [WWE to book]. It’s just going to be dependent on how they go about the cash-in attempt. For somebody like [Tiffany Stratton], obviously she’s now besties with Chelsea, but she already did that sort of thing with Nia Jax, where they were friends and she cashed in,” Korderas told The Game Plan.

“As for Penta, they have a year to cash in. But I wouldn’t want them carrying around the briefcase for an entire year. That’s the other thing too,” he said. “I think Penta is the one that’s going to be a challenge.”

Korderas Says Money in The Bank Ladder Matches Delivered

Korderas also reacted to the Money in the Bank ladder matches and felt that both matches delivered. The former WWE referee believed that Roxanne and Bron Breakker would emerge as the winners.

Still, Korderas credited WWE for being unpredictable.

“Overall, I thought the [Money in the Bank ladder matches] were good. A little bit of a surprise. I didn’t expect Tiffy to win the Women’s Money in the Bank. I was expecting Roxanne and I thought that was a built-in story there, especially with Liv [Morgan] later on, as you saw, winning the Women’s championship. Then you have that kind of tension story going on there,” Korderas told The Game Plan.

Korderas also explained that the men’s match made it clear that WWE is very high on Penta. He noted that the company went against the norm, particularly with how it tends to book future cash-ins.

“As for the men, I think a lot of people expected Bron Breakker. I did too, because usually the Money in the Bank briefcase lends itself as a heel kind of prop, kind of sneak a cash in somewhere,” he said. “But, it goes to show you how much faith they have in Penta.”