WWE Rumors: John Cena Classic Update, Backstage Roles, The Rock & More

It has been more than six months since the John Cena Classic was announced at Backlash.
The latest WWE rumors feature an update on the tournament, as well as new backstage roles after WrestleMania 43, The Rock and more.
John Cena Classic Update
As previously reported, the John Cena Classic is expected to take place in December. The exact date is still unclear, but WWE is already preparing for the tournament in a big way.
According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, WWE wants to produce the best product possible for the John Cena Classic. The company reportedly brought in AJ Styles and Shawn Michaels as consultants to make the tournament “look and feel fresh.”
The expectation is that Cena will give an update on the tournament during his appearance on the November 2 episode of WWE Raw in Brooklyn, New York.
A source told WrestleVotes that the John Cena Classic was initially planned for Club WWE, but it would be streamed somewhere else.
Backstage Roles After WrestleMania 43
There would be a major shakeup backstage in WWE after next year’s WrestleMania 43.
According to PW Insider, Bruce Prichard is set to retire from his role as executive director of creative writing and talent. He will remain as a consultant for the company.
PW Insider later added that Shawn Michaels is expected to take over Prichard’s role after WrestleMania 43. Michaels will be working alongside his best friend, Triple H, in shaping the next generation of WWE programming.
Michaels is currently serving as the senior vice president of talent development and creative and is in charge of NXT. But who replaces Michaels in NXT?
False Finish reported that AJ Styles will likely step into the role, especially with the way he has been more involved in NXT and developmental since his retirement.
WWE Still Bothered by The Rock’s Recent Remarks?
When former WWE star Adrian Neville, more famously known as PAC, passed away, The Rock shared an emotional tribute on social media.
It was reported by multiple outlets that WWE was surprised that The Rock mentioned Tony Khan and AEW, especially given his role as a TKO board member.
According to The Wrestling Observer, The Rock praising Khan remains a talking point backstage in WWE.
The Hollywood star has been absent from WWE programming since Elimination Chamber: Toronto last year.
More WWE Rumors
Here are more WWE rumors from the past few days:
- WrestleVotes on Fightful Select reported that Paul Heyman is expected to return to WWE TV soon. He’ll have a new role alongside his connection with Bron Breakker and The Vision.
- According to PW Insider, former WWE star Eric Young has been working as a producer for NXT since July.
- Amid security concerns for Crown Jewel, WrestleVotes reported that some people backstage are in “absolute disarray.”
- Former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman reported that one of the people unhappy with the Crown Jewel situation is Kevin Owens.
- WrestleVotes also reported that Big Cass’ current role on WWE Raw was originally planned for Rusev.
- B-Fab and Michin winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship is a way to create intrigue, as per WrestleVotes. It would also not be surprising if the company would “hot potato” the titles.
- Self Made Pro reported that Rusev is expected to form a stable with Ethan Page and Big Cass upon his return to television.
- Amid rumors of Vince Russo possibly returning to WWE, PW Insider reported that it was Russo who contacted Nick Khan and not the other way around.
- Speaking of Nick Khan, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that the WWE president tried to help resolve the messy situation involving the WNBA Finals in Atlanta.
- One match that could get added to Crown Jewel is Finn Balor vs. Gunther, as per Cageside Seats.
- Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp called the Street Profits’ and Seth Rollins’ absence from WWE television “quite interesting” amid a lawsuit against the company and Montez Ford.
WWE Rumors: John Cena Classic Update, Backstage Roles, The Rock & More