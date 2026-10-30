WWE Rumors: John Cena Classic Update, Backstage Roles, The Rock & More

It has been more than six months since the John Cena Classic was announced at Backlash.

The latest WWE rumors feature an update on the tournament, as well as new backstage roles after WrestleMania 43, The Rock and more.

John Cena Classic Update

As previously reported, the John Cena Classic is expected to take place in December. The exact date is still unclear, but WWE is already preparing for the tournament in a big way.

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, WWE wants to produce the best product possible for the John Cena Classic. The company reportedly brought in AJ Styles and Shawn Michaels as consultants to make the tournament “look and feel fresh.”

The expectation is that Cena will give an update on the tournament during his appearance on the November 2 episode of WWE Raw in Brooklyn, New York.

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A source told WrestleVotes that the John Cena Classic was initially planned for Club WWE, but it would be streamed somewhere else.

Backstage Roles After WrestleMania 43

There would be a major shakeup backstage in WWE after next year’s WrestleMania 43.

According to PW Insider, Bruce Prichard is set to retire from his role as executive director of creative writing and talent. He will remain as a consultant for the company.

PW Insider later added that Shawn Michaels is expected to take over Prichard’s role after WrestleMania 43. Michaels will be working alongside his best friend, Triple H, in shaping the next generation of WWE programming.

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Michaels is currently serving as the senior vice president of talent development and creative and is in charge of NXT. But who replaces Michaels in NXT?

False Finish reported that AJ Styles will likely step into the role, especially with the way he has been more involved in NXT and developmental since his retirement.

WWE Still Bothered by The Rock’s Recent Remarks?

When former WWE star Adrian Neville, more famously known as PAC, passed away, The Rock shared an emotional tribute on social media.

It was reported by multiple outlets that WWE was surprised that The Rock mentioned Tony Khan and AEW, especially given his role as a TKO board member.

According to The Wrestling Observer, The Rock praising Khan remains a talking point backstage in WWE.

The Hollywood star has been absent from WWE programming since Elimination Chamber: Toronto last year.

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More WWE Rumors

Here are more WWE rumors from the past few days: