Chris Waddle Delivers Bold Verdict on Ronaldo, Messi, and Their National Teams

Former English soccer star-turned-pundit Chris Waddle shared his honest thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi‘s respective national teams. In particular, Waddle argued that Messi is more valuable to Argentina than Ronaldo is to Portugal.

Messi, 39, represented Argentina for the final time yesterday. The 2022 World Cup winner played his farewell match for the national team, bringing an end to a legendary international career. He will now focus solely on domestic league play with MLS side Inter Miami.

Ronaldo, 41, meanwhile, was involved in a bitter departure from Portugal’s latest camp. He has since issued a statement and shared his side, while head coach Jorge Jesus has also shared his thoughts.

Waddle believes Ronaldo has unfortunately overstayed his welcome with Portugal, which seems to play better in his absence. However, the former England star does not feel the same about Messi and Argentina.

Chris Waddle Drops Bold Verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi

Chris Waddle delivered a bold verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi, particularly at the international level.

“Look at Messi, he’s retiring and having a farewell game. They are like chalk and cheese. Messi has never chased the spotlight or fame, he just gets on with his job. Ronaldo has always focused on his image, stats, and being in front of the cameras,” Waddle told talkSPORT Bet, who offer the latest sports betting.

Despite the attacking talent that Argentina has at its disposal, Waddle believes the team will struggle without Messi. Waddle says the same cannot be said about Portugal without Ronaldo.

“I agree that Portugal are better without Ronaldo but Argentina are worse without Messi. I don’t know if Argentina will find another Lionel Messi, but we thought they’d never find another [Diego] Maradona,” Waddle said.

He added: “There’s always someone new coming through, and maybe a 15 or 16-year-old today will be the superstar of the next few years.”

Fans will soon find out if that statement proves true, as Messi will no longer represent Argentina, creating a massive void. At the same time, this creates an opportunity for someone else to lead the national team into a new era.

Waddle Reacts to Ronaldo’s Portugal Exit

Waddle also weighed in on Ronaldo’s controversial exit from Portugal’s recent camp and shared his thoughts.

The former England star pointed to Portugal’s current roster and believes Ronaldo’s exit could be somewhat of a relief.

“Portugal’s results have been brilliant without him, haven’t they? I think they’ll just accept his decision and move on. The manager can now pick his forward without worrying about whether he has to start Ronaldo. So for the manager and squad, it might actually be a relief, it puts more responsibility on Bruno Fernandes and others to step up into leadership roles,” Waddle told talkSPORT Bet.

He continued:

“Ronaldo has been a fantastic footballer, I would never criticize his ability, but it’s a bit sad how his international career ended. Sometimes you just need to step aside gracefully, stay part of the group, and come on for the final 15 minutes if needed, rather than causing a scene.”