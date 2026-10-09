Cristiano Ronaldo Deserves a Farewell Game, Says Ex-USMNT Star: Exclusive

Former USMNT star Brek Shea shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo‘s controversial exit from Portugal’s latest camp. Shea called for cooler heads to prevail and for Ronaldo to ultimately be given a proper farewell game.

Ronaldo was involved in a bitter departure from the Portuguese national team last week after leaving the team’s camp. There was disagreements over how Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus planned to use him.

Ronaldo claimed that Jesus informed him he would play 30 minutes against Norway, which ‘CR7’ agreed to. However, after Ronaldo went through his warmup, Jesus ultimately decided not to bring him on.

As a result, Ronaldo left the camp afterward and accused Jesus of breaking a promise to him. The Portuguese soccer legend later issued a statement about the situation and how Jesus had agreed to address and resolve.

Now, there is uncertainty and controversy surrounding the Portuguese national team. Many pundits have shared their thoughts. Some have backed Ronaldo, while others have sided with Jesus and strongly opposed how ‘CR7’ handled the situation.

Ex-USMNT Star Brek Shea Says Cristiano Ronaldo Deserves Farewell Match with Portugal

Despite what has transpired between Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese Federation, Brek Shea believes ‘CR7’ still deserves a farewell match.

The former USMNT star pointed to Ronaldo’s legendary career, which includes Portugal’s victory at the UEFA European Championship in 2016.

“I thought it was strange. I think it’s weird. I’m gonna be excited when I see what comes out. But obviously I think a player like him and what he’s done for Portugal, the national team and the country, and just him himself, I think the respect needs to be deserved,” Shea exclusively told Heavy Sports via Jackpot City Casino.

He continued:

“[Ronaldo] needs a farewell game, he needs some kind of send off for what he did. And I truly hope that that’s not the end of it. I hope that something happens and it comes out and there’s apologies from both sides because I think it seems like both are wrong.”

Shea Believes Ronaldo Received Unfair Criticism

Shea also shared his thoughts on the criticism Ronaldo received during the World Cup.

The former USMNT star noted that Ronaldo is obviously not the same player he once was. As a result, Shea believes ‘CR7’ did not deserve some of the criticism he received for his performances.

“I don’t like the criticism he always gets because he was an unbelievable player and I think people forget what he did and what he’s still doing. You know, obviously he’s older, he’s not the same player,” Shea exclusively told Heavy Sports via Jackpot City Casino.

“He got a lot of backlash in the World Cup and obviously all that. But I think he gets a lot of hate for I guess just being one of the best, you know. I guess that’s what comes with it.”