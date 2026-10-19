Jose Mourinho Sends Clear Vini Jr. Message Ahead of UCL Game vs. RB Leipzig

“I don’t like doing it, but I do it because it’s an unavoidable situation,” Mourinho said. “He’ll start on Wednesday, and the Champions is a way to keep him motivated so he’s not just training without playing. He’s fresh, and since he didn’t play today, he worked a lot on his fitness.”

“Hopefully, things will go well for him as he deserves, and we need him,” the manager added. “Leipzig isn’t the team that played poorly yesterday in Munich; it’s something else.”

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Madrid has won three in a row in all competitions since losing to Atletico Madrid before the start of the three-week international break last month.

On the other hand, Leipzig is coming off a disappointing 6-1 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Why Did Vini Jr. Get a 4-Game Ban?

In last week’s 1-0 win over Villarreal, Vini Jr. was sent off in the 72nd minute for pulling Nathan Saliba’s hair.

According to ESPN’s Alex Kirland, Vini Jr. received a two-game suspension for the hair-pulling and another two games for his angry reaction to getting the red card.

The Brazilian star apologized for the incident, but he told reporters after Madrid’s comeback win over Roma in the Champions League that he was baffled by the four-game ban.

“We’ve never had this (hair pulling) explained to us,” Vini said. “Someone from La Liga and the referees’ association always comes to explain the rules, but never this specific point. It was a red card for me, simple as that. … I’ve never been violent towards another player. I get hit quite a lot, yet the cards end up going to me.”

Due to his suspension, Vini will miss next weekend’s El Clasico against Barcelona. He will also be absent against Racing Santander and Valencia.