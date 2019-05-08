Avalanche vs Sharks Game 7 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

You can watch a live stream of the Avalanche vs Sharks Game 7 via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The San Jose Sharks will host the Colorado Avalanche for Game 7 of their series in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Network.

Avalanche vs Sharks Game 7 Preview

The Avalanche have fallen behind by a game three times in the series, tying things up in the ensuing contest each time.

They needed overtime the third time around.

In Game 6, Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog emerged from a scrum in the corner of the Sharks zone to find the puck on his stick. He flicked the disc past San Jose netminder Martin Jones 2:32 into the extra period for a 4-3 victory.

“Never had an OT goal in the playoffs before, so to do that on home ice, no doubt is very exciting,” Landeskog said, according to NHL.com. “And for me, as I said before, I haven’t been happy with my offensive output this time of year, I haven’t been dangerous enough, I haven’t been a threat enough, so it was nice to definitely get this one tonight, and hopefully we can build off of this for Wednesday.”

The 26-year-old forward now has three goals and four assists through 11 contests in the 2019 Stanley Cup finals.

“Sixty minutes away from a Western Conference final,” Landeskog said, according to the Associated Press. “Who would have thought before the season? … The last thing they wanted to do was play another one in San Jose. We accomplished step No. 1 and now we have to regroup and win another one.”

Avalanche forward J.T. Compher had a hand in his side’s first three goals, assisting Tyson Jost in the first period before scoring his own later in the first and adding another four minutes into the second.

“It was a huge effort by our team tonight,” Compher said, per NHL.com. “We knew it was win or go home, and a bunch of guys stepped up tonight … The plan was to force Game 7, and we were able to do that.”

The 24-year-old added: “The depth guys, we have to step up when we can, and that’s why this team is a great team all together. Guys are stepping up all over the place, and that’s why we are in the spot we are in.”

The Sharks erased three one-goal deficits in the loss.

“That’s good to see, but we couldn’t finish it. … They won it,” San Jose defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic said, per NHL.com. “We had a chance to finish them, and we didn’t do it.”

Vlasic scored his second goal of the night with 2:28 remaining in regulation to force overtime.

“It’s been punch, counter-punch, punch,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said, per AP. “What did they do tonight that we didn’t do? They found a way to get an extra goal.”