How to Watch Canelo vs Jacobs on TV, Phone or Streaming Device

Canelo vs Jacobs Preview

Canelo is 51-1-2.

The 28-year-old will defend the WBA, WBC, The Ring, and lineal middleweight titles he claimed in his September 2018 rematch with Gennady Golovkin, which came a year after their controversial draw.

Jacobs, at 35-2 with 29 knockouts, won the vacant IBF middleweight belt by besting Serhiy Derevianchenko in October. It’s up for grabs as well.

“I believe Jacobs has a unique style because he’s a very complete fighter,” Canelo said, according to Sports Illustrated. “He can box, punch; he’s tall, agile. I fought all the styles out there, and I believe at my level with my experience, you put it all together, no matter what’s in front of me, I can adapt and overcome.”

Before an eventful Friday night weigh-in, both fighters avoided trash talk in promoting the fight, opting instead to be complimentary. They’ve engaged in verbal sparring with opponents in the past, but typically only when prompted.

“It’s never been my intention in my lead-up to any fight to sort of create this animosity to sell the fight or to bash my opponent,” the 32-year-old Jacobs said, according to ESPN. “Never have I ever wanted to do that. It has never been in my nature. I know that boxing is just a sport.

“So for me, this has been one of the best promotions and best lead-ups that I’ve been a part of because I share the same ideas with my opponent, which is strictly being professional and let our skills speak inside the ring.”

He added: “The fans and what the boxing media is already predicting is that this fight is going to speak for itself. This is a can’t-miss type of fight. This is a Hall of Famer type of fight. We don’t have to go out there and be goofy or go out there and be someone who we actually aren’t. So that’s a breath of fresh air for me. … We are ambassadors for boxing — and at the elite level.”

Canelo and Golovkin were similarly cordial ahead of their first fight. But their relationship soured when Canelo tested positive for banned substance clenbuterol ahead of the rematch, pushing it back from May to September 2018.

A feud emerged, and Canelo pushed his opponent at their weigh-in.

“You guys know me. I mean, it’s never been in my character, my trait, to be offending fighters, talking bad about them,” Canelo said, per ESPN. “What happened in the Golovkin fight was a reaction to everything they said and they did, and they talked about me. In this particular case, the fans know we’re both going to go in that ring, give it 100 percent, give it our all and provide a great fight.”

During Friday’s weigh-in, Canelo and Jacobs went head-to-head before exchanging shoves.

“I feel like I’m the best middleweight in the world, and that m—–f—– right there, he gonna get it,” Jacobs said, according to ESPN.

Canelo said: “I see fear, and that was fear right there what he did.”

