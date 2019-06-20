How to Watch Holey Moley Mini Golf Show Online Without Cable

For families looking for light summer programming, ABC has you covered with a new series called Holey Moley. The show, which features Steph Curry as a co-host, will take place over 10 episodes as self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country show off their mini-golf skills and compete head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course.

Holey Moley premieres Thursday, June 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Holey Moley on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Holey Moley on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will have new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Holey Moley on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

‘Holey Moley’ Preview

Holey Moley is mini-golf like you’ve never seen it before. This new extreme mini-golf competition series is the first of its kind as self-proclaimed pros putt their way to victory. Should they succeed, they’re adorned with a $25,000 cash prize, “The Golden Putter” trophy, and a super fashionable Holey Moley plaid jacket! (I’m sure the jacket is the top get of ’em all.)

Holey Moley won’t be your standard bout of mini-golf. Like any great reality competition series, there’s always a juicy twist. According to the network, each episode will feature 12 contestants as they put their miniature golf and physical skills to the test, facing off in brand new challenges on a “larger-than-life” course. Contestants of all ages and backgrounds will try their luck on the show’s supersized holes. Every episode will consist of three rounds of golf, finishing with the three finalists taking on the challenging “Mt. Holey Moley” in a three-way fight to the finish. Themed holes will shake up the game every week, along with special celebrity guest appearances and other shocking twists that will surely keep golfers and viewers on their toes.

The ultimate summer sport is here! The competition begins Thursday on @ABCNetwork. #HoleyMoley pic.twitter.com/KQmay7OHli — Holey Moley (@holeymoleyabc) June 18, 2019

NBA superstar Stephen Curry serves as executive producer and resident golf pro of the Holey Moley course. He’ll appear in every episode alongside color commentator Rob Riggle, play-by-play commentator Joe Tessitore, and sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai. This much on-air talent means no putt will go without insightful, humorous commentary from its panel of pros, keeping the competition fierce and fiery.

Curry is a three-time NBA Champion, two-time NBA MVP, and six-time NBA All-Star. He co-founded Unanimous Media in 2018, which develops and produces television, film, and digital content with an emphasis on family, faith and sports themes.

Riggle is an actor, comedian, writer, producer, and director who has had a career in film and TV for more than 15 years. He’s best known for his memorable characters in movies like The Hangover and Step Brothers, as well as his stints on Saturday Night Live and The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. Most recently he appeared in Night School with Kevin Hart.

Tessitore has long been known as one of the top live event broadcasters in sports. He owns his prime-time NFL duties as the play-by-play commentator for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Mai, on the other hand, is a style advocate, television personality, and Emmy award-winning co-host of The Real. She also has been a recurring fashion correspondent for E!’s Live From The Red Carpet.