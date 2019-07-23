Natalia Mogollon aka Alinity Divine: 5 Fast Facts

Natalia Mogollon, who goes by Alinity Divine on Twitch, has come under fire after she threw her cat during a live stream, according to The Daily Dot.

According to the website, Twitch is, “a global community of millions who come together each day to create their own entertainment: unique, live, unpredictable, never-to-be repeated experiences created by the magical interactions of the many. With chat built into every stream, you don’t just watch on Twitch, you’re a part of the show.”

Alinity can be seen sitting in front of her screens wearing a pair of white headphones and a pink t-shirt when her cat hops up an obstructs her view. Instead of gently putting the cat on the ground, she throws the animal over her shoulders to the floor.

Many people are very upset about the way she treated her cat. The video has even caught the attention of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animal (PETA).

A formal cruelty complaint regarding this matter has been filed with our Animal Protection department and is currently under investigation. If you have any further details, you can assist our Officers & add to the file be reporting here: https://t.co/72OVF5Puii. Thank you! #yxe — Saskatoon SPCA (@SaskatoonSPCA) July 19, 2019

ATTENTION: @TwitchSupport, Take a stand for cats & please remove Alinity from @Twitch immediately. She is using the platform to post animal abuse, which sends a dangerous message to anyone watching her videos. Cats are not props to abuse for more views 🐱pic.twitter.com/EsIsB5o6Tf — PETA – #EndSpeciesism (@peta) July 19, 2019

I think a lot of people are doing this because they believe they are doing the right thing, so no salt. I dont pretend to be perfect, and I will always try to do better, and improve myself.

-Alinity pic.twitter.com/XrpJU5jIPo — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) July 19, 2019

Twitch metrics says that the 31-year-old from Canada began streaming in December 2012 and has amassed over 892,000 subscribers on Twitch. Alinity has an additional 90,400 followers on Twitter and another 256,000 on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Alinity Gave One of Her Cats Vodka During a Live Stream

She also gave vodka to her cat on stream @TwitchSupport BAN HER pic.twitter.com/XYbuJfDDaa — IG: @autisthic (@ysurl) July 19, 2019

In the wake of Alinity tossing Milo, some fans have brought up past instances of questionable behavior. One of which is the time she gave another one of her cats a taste of alcohol.

In the clip, Alinity can be seen sitting in her gamer chair wearing a black and white striped shirt. After taking a swig of vodka straight from the bottle, she lets the cat lick some from her lips. The cat freaks out and jumps off of her lap.

“Hey everyone, I understand the concern and I am sorry for my lapses in judgement,” Alinity wrote on Twitter on July 19, 2019. “I shouldnt have gotten frustrated with Milo, but I dropped him on the floor behind my chair. I’m not that strong :P. The Vodka thing was well over a year ago but it was also a stupid thing to do.”

2. Mogollon Has Several Other Pets

Called the @SaskatoonSPCA to come check these guys and the home out to clear up the complaints. They'll be here in a couple days. pic.twitter.com/aDnL12Gw4J — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) July 23, 2019

Mogollon has a handful of pets that live with her at her home in Saskatoon. She frequently shares photos and videos of the animals on her social media channels. Mogollon said she contacted her local SPCA to do a home inspection and check up on the animals to ensure they are in good hands.

“Called the @SaskatoonSPCA to come check these guys and the home out to clear up the complaints,” Mogollon wrote on Twitter. “They’ll be here in a couple days.”

“Dog hugs and kitty kisses,” Mogollon wrote on Instagram. “Surround yourself with love!”

The gamer has four pets in total. She frequently posts about her beautiful pooch Luna. In addition to the dog, Mogollon has three cats, including Milo and Maya.

3. Alinity’s Gaming Hub Is in the Basement of Her Home in Saskatoon, Canada

Thanks for the stream today everyone! And thanks maya for trying to yoink my oblea 🤬 pic.twitter.com/Nzw43I7gwt — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) May 22, 2019

According to the Saskatoon StarPhoenix, Mogollon was originally born in Colombia in 1988 but was convinced to move to Toronto, Canada by a boyfriend. When they broke up before their move in 2010, she decided to go to Saskatoon by herself instead.

According to CTV News Saskatoon, Alinity does sponsored gaming streams, which earn her about $1,000 per hour. She has made a living and purchased her current home from streaming profits.

In a video posted to Twitter, Alinity can be seen sitting in front of a computer and microphone wearing white headphones, an orange top, and pink shorts. The basement, which doubles as her office, is decorated with poster prints and white twinkling trees. In the video, Alinity battles her cat Maya for an oblea, a Mexican wafer candy.

4. Alinity Was Tricked Into Showing Porn During a Live Stream in May 2019

Yo so I'm suspended for THREE days. Someone hosted me for 1700 viewers, I went to check out the stream to shout them out.. SURPRISE PORN! So hey streamers, trust twitch moderation staff to monitor things and ensure porn doesn't get up to thousands of viewers? Think again! — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) May 25, 2019

Mogollon was temporarily banned from her Twitch account after she accidentally showed pornographic images during one of her streams on May 22, 2019.

“Yo so I’m suspended for THREE days,” Divine wrote on Twitter. “Someone hosted me for 1700 viewers, I went to check out the stream to shout them out.. SURPRISE PORN! So hey streamers, trust twitch moderation staff to monitor things and ensure porn doesn’t get up to thousands of viewers? Think again!”

The account in question allegedly wanted to host Alinity for 1700 viewers. But when she shares the screen, five pornographic video clips appear and Alinity screams, “Oh my god!” before immediately clicking off. She holds her face and looks off in disbelief before adding, “Dude that’s not my fault.”

5. Mogollon Says That Gaming Saved Her Life

Video games and her online community helped Alinity cope with depression and bipolar disorder, according to the Saskatoon Star Phoenix. When she was contemplating suicide, she contacted a friend, who immediately took her to see a doctor. Alinity was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder and began taking medication.

On May 31, 2017, she published a video to YouTube in an effort to talk about mental health, more specifically her story of bipolar disorder, depression, anorexia, and bulimia.

“It is very important that you reach out for help, to a health care professional, to a doctor, to a psychologist, to a psychiatrist. It is very important that you talk to somebody about your pain,” she says in her video. “This was the point in my life in which I went from wanting to kill myself to being the happiest I’ve ever been in my whole life.”