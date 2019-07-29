How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 15 Finale Online

The Bachelorette 2019 ends in a two-part finale, airing on Monday, July 29, 2019 and July 30th, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Hannah Brown enters the finale episode with three men left vying for her heart. But, she will only accept an engagement ring from one of them. The final 3 guys are Peter Weber, Tyler Cameron, and Jed Wyatt.

The show airs on the ABC network, but, if you do not have cable, you may be wondering how you can watch the finale. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the show live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch The Bachelorette live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

In addition to the above live streaming options, Amazon has season 15 episodes of The Bachelorette available for purchase. You can buy individual episodes in SD for $1.99 or in HD for $2.99, while the entire season 15 for $9.99.

Last week aired the special Men Tell-All episode for season 15 of the show, and the episode was filled with drama, as well as bloopers and fun moments. Luke Parker, the season’s villain, was shown appearing at the rose ceremony for the final 3, even though star Hannah Brown had already eliminated with him. Brown and the other men were very upset to see Parker show up, in an effort to try to win back Brown. Parker was instantly rejected.

Host Chris Harrison told Brown that Parker had shown up with an engagement ring in her pocket and she appeared shocked.

The show then moved forward with its reunion segment, which Parker was also present for. He sat in the hot seat and was confronted by some of the other contestants, as well as host Harrison.

After watching the episode, some came to Parker’s defense. For example, Bachelor Nation alum Ali Fedotowsky told Entertainment Tonight, “The Luke stuff is hard, because Luke is a manipulator. Luke is toxic. He’s an abuser, honestly. But he’s a human and the way we saw him treated at the Men Tell All is not fair … Just because somebody bullies, that doesn’t mean you bully back. That doesn’t make it OK. Honestly, I feel like we have seen some pretty tragic things come out of the Bachelor community [or] world, and I think we need to think about people’s feelings.”

She continued, “Can you imagine being him? I’m not saying Luke did the right thing. Luke is a jerk, OK? But can you imagine being in his shoes at The Men Tell All? Can you imagine the hate he’s getting on the internet? He’s a human being, and just because he’s done awful things and hurt people, that doesn’t give us the excuse to hurt him back.” Fedotowsky starred on The Bachelorette in 2010.

Following the end of this season of The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise will premiere next week, taking over the show’s Monday night spot on ABC.