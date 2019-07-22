How to Watch ‘The Family Chantel’ Premiere Online

The Family Chantel, TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff series featuring Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno‘s infamous family feud, premieres Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10/9c. The Family Chantel is the first ever spinoff of the 90 Day franchise to follow an individual couple.

The Show Will Highlight the Ongoing Feud Between Both Families & How it Impacts Chantel & Pedro’s Relationship

According to Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, the network wanted to create a show based on one of their most popular 90 Day couples.

“Our fans can’t get enough of Pedro, Chantel and their larger-than-life families,” Lee said in a statement. “For a brand known as the destination for love, relationships and family shows, The Family Chantel hits the bullseye.”

The spinoff will highlight the couple’s issues with each other’s families, which have been present (and growing) since the very beginning of their relationship after the reality stars lied to their parents about how they met, why Pedro was actually coming to the U.S., and their engagement. Chantel’s parents Karen and Thomas and her siblings River and Winter, as well as Pedro’s mother Lidia and sister Nicole will be featured on the show.

The feud between Pedro and Chantel’s families (or as Pedro refers to them: “The Family Chantel,” hence the spinoff title), started years ago during season 4 when the couple was first introduced on the show. After Chantel lied about why Pedro was coming to the U.S., her family didn’t trust Pedro and were suspicious of his intentions with their daughter. They accused him of using her for his visa and for “harvesting the American dollar” to send back to his family in the Dominican Republic. Pedro’s family didn’t appreciate the way Chantel’s family was treating their son, or what they were accusing him of, and in turn took it out on Chantel. The drama has been extensively documented on 90 Day Fiancé for several years.

You can read more about The Family Chantel below, courtesy of TLC:

Buckle up, TLC and 90 Day Fiancé fans! Hot off their upcoming appearance on 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?, fan-favorites Pedro and Chantel and their lively in-laws will be the focal point of a spinoff series from the 90 DAY FIANCÉ franchise called THE FAMILY CHANTEL, premiering Monday nights this July. Ever since Chantel first introduced Pedro to her family under the false pretense of him coming to America on a student visa, the drama that followed has kept fans obsessed. From their beginnings on 90 DAY FIANCÉ season four through 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER, Pedro and Chantel have weathered major marital ups and downs involving everything from feisty family members to their own trust issues. Viewers will follow this unique modern family as they try to move past their differences and come together as an extended family, but as Chantel’s parents Karen and Thomas try to protect their brood, will they push their children too far? The family members featured in the upcoming series include Chantel’s parents Karen and Thomas and siblings River and Winter, as well as Pedro’s mother Lidia and sister Nicole.

Tune in tonight at 10/9c to catch the season premiere of The Family Chantel on TLC.

