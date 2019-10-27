Warriors vs Thunder Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If the Warriors vs Thunder game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV. If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

Warriors vs Thunder Preview

The dynastic run of the Golden State Warriors has finally hit a snag. After five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals, the Warriors are trying to regain their form without injured guard Klay Thompson and departed superstar Kevin Durant, who is now with Brooklyn.

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers spoiled the Warriors home opener at their new Chase Center, running away with a 145-122 win that really wasn’t even that close.

“This is not a one-off, this is the reality,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “There’s going to be nights like this this year. You’ve got to play through it, you’ve got to keep fighting and keep getting better. That’s the plan.

“It doesn’t feel very good,” Kerr added. “Losing stinks. It’s no fun. This is more the reality of the NBA. … The last five years we’ve been living in a world that isn’t supposed to exist. Five years of, if I remember, the best record anybody’s ever had over five years. So this is reality, nine guys 23 or younger, and we’re starting over in many respects.”

The Clippers did whatever they wanted in the game, shooting 62.5% from the field and 18-for-32 from 3-point land.

“We f—ing sucked,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said. “We gotta get better. I’m not a coach, so I’m not about to go watch a film and say, ‘Oh, well we can build on this.’ I really don’t give a damn about what we can build on. We sucked tonight, and we gotta get better overall. And that’s just what it is.”

The Thunder fell to 0-2 after a disappointing 97-85 home loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday. Point guard Chris Paul — who came over in the blockbuster trade that sent Russell Westbrook to Houston — scored just six points in 30 minutes and had four assists and five turnovers.

“If I would have contributed at all we would have won the game, and that’s something, and you can’t sugar coat it,” Paul said.

Steven Adams, who has played his entire career in OKC, said the new group just has to find their flow.

“Just chemistry, mate,” Adams told reporters. “Just chemistry, get a bit more flow. It’s just constantly building. This stuff ain’t easy.”

Golden State is a 4-point road favorite for the game, with a total of just 195.5 currently posted — one of the lowest of the NBA season so far.