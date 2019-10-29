Grizzlies vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Grizzlies vs Lakers Preview

Since they fell to the Los Angeles Clippers on opening night, the Lakers have won two straight, most recently besting the Charlotte Hornets 120-101 on Sunday behind 29 points from big man Anthony Davis.

Lakers forward LeBron James dished a game-high 12 assists to go with 20 points and 6 rebounds. Center Dwight Howard came off the bench for 16 points, 10 rebounds, and a game-high 4 blocks.

“That’s why we brought him here,” James said of Howard, according to ESPN. “While everyone else was writing him off, we felt like we could give him a great opportunity, and we believed in him. We believed his word, and he’s making the most of it, and we’re truly excited to have him here right now.”

The Lakers signed the 33-year-old Howard to a one-year contract on August 26, less than two weeks after center DeMarcus Cousins tore his ACL.

This is Howard’s second Lakers stint; the Orlando Magic traded him to Los Angeles in advance of the 2012-13 season. The following summer, he left in free agency, joining the Houston Rockets.

“I think myself and the fans have been through a lot together,” Howard said, per ESPN. “But just to be back here, man, it means a lot. I just take it all in, every second, every moment on the court. It’s valuable. Hopefully the fans enjoy when we go out there and put everything on the line. I just try to bring that energy and that effort and that intensity every night — and have fun doing it.”

The Grizzlies opened their season with a two-game losing streak before securing a 134-133 overtime victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Memphis point guard Ja Morant, the No. 2 overall pick in June’s draft, led all participants with 9 assists and scored a career-high 30 points. He notched 8 points during a 10-2 run to close regulation, forcing overtime with a late layup.

Forward Jae Crowder went scoreless through regulation, then hit a pair of 3-pointers in the extra period, including the game-winner as time expired.

“We’ve been playing well these first two games,” Crowder said, according to The Associated Press. “We put five quarters together and came out with a win.”