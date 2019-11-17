How to Stream The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Stream The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Oh, Bother. Winnie the Pooh has been an active part of many people’s childhoods, but the three shorts that are included in The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh may be etched in our memories forever. The movie, which was officially released in 1977, introduced many children to the silly old bear and his pals in the Hundred Acre Woods — and includes the moment where Pooh and Tigger met for the very first time.

Plenty of Winnie the Pooh movies and television shows have debuted since, but the stories included within The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh are downright legendary. It contains pre-three released animated featurettes — Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree, which came out in 1966, Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day, which was in 1968, and finally, and Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too, which initially debuted in 1974. The film weaved these three memorable stories into one.

This was the film that helped spread the beautiful stories of Winnie the Pooh to a wider audience. But if you happened to miss it — and you may have, since while it was released as a DVD back in 2002 it’s not constantly on shelves — you’ll be happy to know that The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh is streaming on Disney+.

‘The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh’: Overview

Release Date: March 11, 1977

Creators: Story by Larry Clemmons and Ralph Wright, based on the literature by A.A. Milne.

Director: John Lounsbery, Wolfgang Reitherman

Starring: Sterling Holloway, John Fiedler, Junius Matthews, and Paul Winchell

Rating: G

Synopsis: Winnie the Pooh and his friends get in three different adventures in “The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh,” one involving his tiger friend Tigger.

How Long Is ‘The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh’?

The movie is 74 minutes long.

‘The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh’ Plot

In The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, viewers get to see Pooh and his friends navigate through three situations. In the first featurette, “Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree,” Pooh realizes he’s out of honey. Trying to be crafty, he thinks up other ways to trick the bees into letting him have some more, such as dressing up like a little black rain cloud. In “Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day,” it’s “Winds-day,” and Pooh realizes that a lot of his friends in the Hundred Acre Woods are affected by the flood. In the “Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too” segment, Pooh tries to get Tigger to stop bouncing so much. That, unfortunately, makes him sad — since even though he’s been a little extreme, it’s one of the things that Tiggers do.

‘The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh’ Cast

Based on the fact that some of these featurettes were created years apart, some of the voice actors changed within the span of the movie (Roo, for one, was played by a different voice actor in every featurette) but throughout the years, these voices stuck with their character.

Sterling Holloway as Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh is a lovable friend who finds comfort in his home in the Hundred Acre Woods. He’s got a severe love of honey (or, “hunny”) and his dear friends who live in his neighborhood. Sterling Holloway provided his voice up until 1982. In the ’90s, Jim Cummings took over.

Sebastian Cabot as The Narrator

The narrator was one of the most important characters of Winnie the Pooh — while viewers never saw his face, he helped moved the story along (and in some cases, like in this movie, used the letters and words in his book guide Tigger and his friends.) Sebastian Cabot was the Narrator in this film, which was his last credited role. He passed away soon afterward.

Paul Winchell as Tigger

Tigger was energetic, positive, and always willing to help out. Even though he often clashed with Rabbit, the two learned to appreciate each other as the Winnie the Pooh stories continued. Paul Winchell voiced the character up until 2005. Before his big involvement with Disney, he was best known as being a television sitcom actor and a ventriloquist.

Ralph Wright as Eeyore

Eeyore may be one of the most popular Disney characters around, as not many of them are openly depressed. Even though Eeyore is never in a cheery mood, he’s still a very important part of the gang — and is always thankful for being noticed. Wright voiced Eeyore up until 1983, with his last short being “Winnie the Pooh and a Day for Eeyore.” He was better known as a writer than an actor, working on multiple Disney shorts and helping with movies like Bambi and Lady and the Tramp.

John Fiedler as Piglet

Piglet is Winnie the Pooh’s very anxious and nervous best friend. John Fiedler provided his voice up until 2005, for the movie Pooh’s Heffalump Movie. He also worked on the film The Emperor’s New Groove.

Junius Matthews as Rabbit

The role of Rabbit in The Many Adventures of Winnie The Pooh was the last acting credit for Junius Matthews, who — prior to voicing the feisty hare — voiced Archimedes in The Sword in the Stone.

Hal Smith as Owl

Hal Smith was a prominent voice actor, having roles in plenty of Disney shows and other cartoons. Aside from voicing Owl, who was often the voice of reason at the Hundred Acre Woods, he also worked on DuckTales, Yo Yogi!, and Garfield and Friends.

Barbara Luddy as Kanga

Barbara Luddy voiced Kanga, the mother kangaroo. Interestingly enough, this was nowhere near the biggest role that Luddy had with Disney. She was the voice of Lady in Lady and the Tramp, and also voiced Merriweather in Sleeping Beauty.

‘The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh’ Songs and Soundtrack

The songs that appear in The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh were all written by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman. They include classic short tunes like “Up, Down, Touch the Ground,” “Rumbly in My Tumbly,” “(I’m Just A) Little Black Raincloud,” and “Like a Rather Blustery Day,” all of which were sung by Sterling Holloway. Paul Winchell also sang “The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers” in the film.

‘The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh’ at the Box Office

Box office information about The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh is unknown — however, plenty of families have seen it. It was released in many forms, such as laserdisc, cassette, and later, DVD for its anniversary.

‘The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

The fi;m currently has a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics can’t deny the fact that the movie is charming. And even though it just pieced together three different stories, they did it in a way that looked legit. “Disney has made a number of features by cobbling together shorter stories, but none more cleverly and successfully than this one,” James Plath from Family Home Theater said, giving this film a B+.

Where ‘The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Without this movie, there may never have been any spinoffs. After The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh came out in 1977, animated movies such as 2000’s The Tigger Movie, 2003’s Piglet’s Big Movie, and 2005’s Pooh’s Heffalump Movie may never have existed. There was also a Winnie the Pooh movie released in 2011 that got to tell new stories of the gang.

‘The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh’ Trailer

‘The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Even if you think you know everything about Winnie the Pooh, you may be shocked by these fast facts.

1. The character of Gopher was initially going to replace Piglet

Almost all of the characters originated from plush animals, and most appeared in the book. That is, except for gopher. Gopher was reportedly added into the movie to replace Piglet, meaning that the entire dynamic would have been different. Instead, Piglet was kept in and Gopher occasionally showed up as needed.

2. Paul Winchell did a lot of ad-libbing.

In short, Winchell was Tigger. Two of Tigger’s trademarks — his “hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo!” exclamation and “TTFN” — were ad-libbed. His wife is credited the most for inspiring him to give those lines a try. Finding a replacement for the character after Winchell’s eventual death must have been difficult, based on how much he put into it.

3. Supposedly Walt Disney himself had a personal favorite scene.

This was the last movie that he was directly involved in, and it’s been reported that he was fond of the scene where Pooh got stuck in Rabbit’s entryway, after eating all of his honey. The part that made him laugh was when Rabbit decorated Pooh’s behind to make it more visually attractive.

4. Paul Winchell was more than a ventriloquist.

He was also an inventor. He may have been best known for voicing Tigger, but he actually held 30 patents, including one for an artificial heart.

5. ‘The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh’ actually uses recycled footage.

One of the scenes at the very end is eerily similar to a scene in The Jungle Book for a reason. The stone skipping and the scenes of Christopher Robin walking around are actually reused from The Jungle Book. They just animated Mowgli out, and Christopher Robin in.

