How to Watch Detroit vs Wright State Basketball

The Detroit Mercy Titans (6-17) will head to the Nutter Center to face the Wright State Raiders (19-5) in a Horizon Conference showdown Thursday.

Detroit vs Wright State Preview

Wright State is coming off a 92-89 loss to Green Bay on Sunday that ended the team’s four-game winning streak. As he has for much of the season, Louden Love led the way with 21 points for the Raiders. Love is averaging a double-double, and he leads the team in both points (15.5) and rebounds (10.1).

The Raiders have a well-rounded attack, averaging 81.1 points a game, which is second in the conference. They have four players scoring in double figures, including Love, forward Bill Wampler (14.7 points a game) and guards Tanner Holden (11.8 points a game) and Cole Gentry (10.7 points a game).

On defense, Wright State is third in the Horizon Conference, allowing 70.3 points a game. They are winning games by an average of 10.9 points, which is tops in the conference.

The Titans are coming off a 77-64 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. The loss came after Detroit’s first back-to-back wins of the season. The Titans have been playing better of late, winning three of their last five after starting the season off 1-10. Guard Antoine Davis led the way with 26 points for Detroit.

Davis leads the team in several categories, including points (23.4 a game), assists (4.5 per game) and steals (1.8 a game). Senior forward Justin Miller is the team’s only other player scoring 10+ points a game, averaging 10.3 per contest. Detroit would benefit immensely from another offensive weapon, and a strong presence in the paint has been missing from the Titans game this year.

Detroit is scoring 68.8 points a game, while allowing 76.9, and they’re losing games by an average of eight points. The Titans will have their work cut out for them here, as Wright State has been the best rebounding team in the conference, while Detroit has been one of the worst.

The Raiders currently have the conference lead, but Northern Kentucky is just a game behind, so Wright State cannot afford to slip here, especially after their most recent loss.