How to Watch KUWTK Season 18 Episode 4 Online Free

Last week, Keeping Up With the Kardashians was all about Kris Jenner’s love life. This week, the focus shifts to Khloe Kardashian’s ex and Kylie Jenner’s surgery in Season 18, Episode 4, titled “In the Blink of an Eye,” airing Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.
If you don’t have cable, here’s how to stream E! and watch new KUWTK episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:
Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
Watch E! on Sling TV
Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including E!. Moreover, as part of Sling’s special “Happy Hour” promotion, you can sign up for Sling Blue anytime without a credit card (only email address) and then watch for free every day between 5 p.m. and midnight ET:
Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch KUWTK live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.
If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.
Watch E! on FuboTV
E! is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch KUWTK live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.
Watch E! on Hulu With Live TV
E! is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch KUWTK live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.
If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes the first 17 seasons of KUWTK and will have new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).
‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Season 18, Episode 4 Preview
The episode description for “In the Blink of an Eye” teases that “Khloe wrestles with whether to send her daughter to Cleveland to visit Tristan; Kylie considers undergoing a scary medical procedure; Scott and Khloe plan their next prank on Kris that will top all previous pranks.”
Indeed, in the preview clips, Kylie just had LASIK surgery and is pretty out of it. Her mom gives her a little bell to use to summon Kris if she needs anything. But of course, be careful what you wish for with that, Kris.
“I just want some water in a glass with no ice and some lemon … mommy, I kind of want some tacos … mom! Mommy! Mom! Mom! Mom! Mommy!” says Kylie, ringing the bell constantly for all that she’s worth.
But Kris gets her revenge by offering the taco to Kylie and then pulling it away at the last minute — three times.
Meanwhile, Khloe asks her mom about co-parenting, which she says is the “hardest thing [she’s] ever had to figure out.”
“You get territorial, like, ‘This is my baby, why are you telling me what to do?’ You forget that it’s both of your babies.” says Khloe, adding that Tristan is back in Cleveland for the NBA season and she hasn’t really put much thought into how True is going to be able to visit Tristan in Cleveland.
“I just want us to have a peaceful friendship. Tristan’s been really consistent and present and that’s great, but I just haven’t even thought of this part yet — that I’m not going, which is fine, but does that mean I have to send True there by herself? … I don’t know what I’m comfortable with and I’m sure he won’t make me do anything I don’t feel comfortable doing, but then is that even fair for True to not see her dad? Because that’s going to be a long however many months.”
Then next week, in the episode titled “Surprise, Surprise,” Khloe has to decide if she wants to freeze her eggs. The description teases, “During a whirlwind week of birthdays, Khloe and Kim plan an epic surprise to celebrate Corey; Khloe must choose between freezing her eggs and making embryos with her ex; Kim races against the clock to help an incarcerated man.”
Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.
READ NEXT: WATCH: Kim & Kourtney’s Huge Fight on ‘KUWTK’ Season 18 Premiere
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.