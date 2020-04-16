How to Watch KUWTK Season 18 Episode 4 Online Free

Last week, Keeping Up With the Kardashians was all about Kris Jenner’s love life. This week, the focus shifts to Khloe Kardashian’s ex and Kylie Jenner’s surgery in Season 18, Episode 4, titled “In the Blink of an Eye,” airing Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Season 18, Episode 4 Preview

Kylie Jenner Summons Kris With Tiny Bell | KUWTK | E!Fresh out of eye surgery, the makeup mogul is on strict bedrest and needs her mother's help.

The episode description for “In the Blink of an Eye” teases that “Khloe wrestles with whether to send her daughter to Cleveland to visit Tristan; Kylie considers undergoing a scary medical procedure; Scott and Khloe plan their next prank on Kris that will top all previous pranks.”

Indeed, in the preview clips, Kylie just had LASIK surgery and is pretty out of it. Her mom gives her a little bell to use to summon Kris if she needs anything. But of course, be careful what you wish for with that, Kris.

“I just want some water in a glass with no ice and some lemon … mommy, I kind of want some tacos … mom! Mommy! Mom! Mom! Mom! Mommy!” says Kylie, ringing the bell constantly for all that she’s worth.

But Kris gets her revenge by offering the taco to Kylie and then pulling it away at the last minute — three times.

Khloé Kardashian Talks Co-Parenting Dilemma | KUWTK | E!Koko opens up to mama Kris Jenner about the struggles of co-parenting with Tristan who's in Cleveland playing for the NBA.

Meanwhile, Khloe asks her mom about co-parenting, which she says is the “hardest thing [she’s] ever had to figure out.”

“You get territorial, like, ‘This is my baby, why are you telling me what to do?’ You forget that it’s both of your babies.” says Khloe, adding that Tristan is back in Cleveland for the NBA season and she hasn’t really put much thought into how True is going to be able to visit Tristan in Cleveland.

“I just want us to have a peaceful friendship. Tristan’s been really consistent and present and that’s great, but I just haven’t even thought of this part yet — that I’m not going, which is fine, but does that mean I have to send True there by herself? … I don’t know what I’m comfortable with and I’m sure he won’t make me do anything I don’t feel comfortable doing, but then is that even fair for True to not see her dad? Because that’s going to be a long however many months.”

Then next week, in the episode titled “Surprise, Surprise,” Khloe has to decide if she wants to freeze her eggs. The description teases, “During a whirlwind week of birthdays, Khloe and Kim plan an epic surprise to celebrate Corey; Khloe must choose between freezing her eggs and making embryos with her ex; Kim races against the clock to help an incarcerated man.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Kim & Kourtney’s Huge Fight on ‘KUWTK’ Season 18 Premiere