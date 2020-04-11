How to Watch The Clark Sisters Lifetime Movie Online Free

Just in time for Easter Sunday 2020, Lifetime is premiering a new movie about the legendary gospel group the Clark Sisters. The docu-drama is titled The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel and it premieres Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Clark Sisters movie on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel’ Preview

Official Trailer | The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel | April 11, 2020The official trailer for The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel premiering Saturday, April 11 at 8pm ET/PT Subscribe for more Lifetime shows: http://po.st/SubscribeToLifetime Check out exclusive Lifetime content: Website – http://po.st/Lifetime_Site Facebook – http://po.st/LifetimeFacebook Twitter – http://po.st/LifetimeTwitter Lifetime® is a premier female-focused entertainment destination dedicated to providing viewers with a diverse selection of critically acclaimed and award-winning original movies, scripted dramas, and unscripted programming. A favorite and trusted network for women, we are continually building on our heritage by attracting top Hollywood talent and producing shows that are modern, sexy, exciting, daring, and provocative. Visit us at myLifetime.com for more info. 2020-01-15T17:28:42.000Z

This new Lifetime movie is executive produced by some of the hottest names in music: Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, and Missy Elliott. It is the “authorized musical tale” of the legendary Clark Sisters, recounting the story of the highest-selling female gospel group in history and their trailblazing mother, Mattie Moss Clark (Aunjanue Ellis).

The singers in question are Elbernita “Twinkie” Clark (Christina Bell), Jacky Clark Chisholm (Angela Birchett), Dorinda Clark Cole (Shelea Frazier), Karen Clark Sheard (Kierra Sheard), and Denise Clark Bradford (Raven Goodwin), five sisters who “overcame humble beginnings in Detroit, enduring abuse, loss, rejection, betrayal, and sibling rivalries to achieve international fame as icons of the Gospel music industry,” according to the Lifetime press release.

You may have noticed that the actress playing Karen Clark Sheard has the same last name — that’s because Kierra is Karen’s real-life daughter. At the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour, she told the audience that it was a “huge honor” to play her mother for this movie.

“It became more of a personal thing, learning her story and what she’s done as a trailblazer for gospel artists, gospel music, and to see how there are even pop artists that admire what she does, it has blown me away. Trying to sing like her, I literally became lightheaded trying to hit her notes. So, it really is special, and to see the strength that they carry to this day, and even along that journey it’s been really exciting,” said Kierra.

Mary J. Blige on the Clark Sisters | The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel | LifetimeMary J. Blige describes how the Clark Sisters have made an impact on her life in this exclusive. #LifetimeMovies Watch Lifetime Movies anytime with the Lifetime Movie Club app: https://mylt.tv/LifetimeMovieClub Find out more about this and other Lifetime movies on our site: https://mylt.tv/LifetimeMovies Check out exclusive Lifetime content: Website – https://mylt.tv/myLifetime Facebook – https://mylt.tv/facebook Twitter – https://mylt.tv/twitter Lifetime® is a premier female-focused entertainment destination dedicated to providing viewers with a diverse selection of critically acclaimed and award-winning original movies, scripted dramas, and unscripted programming. A favorite and trusted network for women, we are continually building on our heritage by attracting top Hollywood talent and producing shows that are modern, sexy, exciting, daring, and provocative. Visit us at myLifetime.com for more info. 2020-04-08T15:59:56.000Z

The other actresses echoed her sentiments, saying they grew up singing gospel music in church — and that was important in the casting process. Director Christine Swanson wanted to get singers who could “bring the house down” in order to really “get the essence of the Clark Sisters.”

EP Queen Latifah added, “If you can’t sing these songs then we’re a no-go. I think Kierra really speaks to how difficult that is. I think you may think this is some sort of typical casting, but I’d behoove any of you to go into the Clark Sisters’ catalog and become familiar with their music … I would love for you to listen to their music and try to break down their harmonies and the way that those tracks are built, and the way that they do their runs, and see if you can follow them, and see how challenging they are and how they bounce into different cadences. You got to have a pocket. You got to be able to really pull this off and it’s no easy task. And people love the Clark Sisters so much that you have to pull it off because you’re going to be looking at us like we better get this right.”

The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel premieres Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime. It is being rebroadcast later that night at midnight ET/PT, on Easter Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m., on Monday, April 13 at 2 a.m., and on Saturday, April 18 at noon ET/PT.

