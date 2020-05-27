How to Watch Agents of SHIELD Season 7 Online

A long-running Marvel TV series is coming to an end this summer when Agents of SHIELD debuts its final season on Wednesday, May 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Agents of SHIELD Season 7 on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Agents of SHIELD Final Season Preview

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – Official Season 7 TrailerThe S.H.I.E.L.D. agents are bending the laws of space and time. Join us May 27 as we travel through time on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Subscribe: http://goo.gl/mo7HqT 2020-04-28T19:18:45Z

When Agents of SHIELD’s sixth season ended in summer 2019, ABC announced that it was renewing the show for its seventh and final season for summer 2020. The final 13 episodes will bring to a close the longest-running Marvel television series, which follows the adventures and exploits of Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his band of heroes who are not endowed with superhuman abilities. It co-stars Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward.

“Agent Coulson is one of the most beloved cinematic heroes of our time, and we’re so glad to have spent seven seasons with him and the SHIELD agents as they saved the world from countless unimaginable big bads,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, when they renewed the show for a final season. “I am so impressed with the eternally fresh, heart-pounding, and emotional stories the writers and creative team at Marvel Television brought to life that led SHIELD to be the longest-running Marvel series to date.”

“It will be bittersweet saying goodbye to Marvel Television’s flagship series,” said Jeph Loeb, executive producer and Marvel’s head of Television. “Our success is a true testament to the extraordinary fans and we remain forever indebted to them for their endless support. We want to end on a very high note and complete the incredible saga after seven amazing seasons and 136 hours of quality television.”

Time Travel Sneak Peek – Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.Subscribe: http://goo.gl/mo7HqT 2020-05-19T18:38:35Z

In the final season, Patton Oswalt returns in a top-secret role. He previously appeared on the show as four identical Koenig brothers: Eric, Billy, Sam, and Thurston. Could a fifth Koenig brohter be making an appearance in the final season?

Also guest-starring this season are Joel Stoffer, Tobias Jelinek, Joe Reegan, Darren Barnet, Nora Zehetner, Greg Finley, and Luke Baines.

The season seven premiere, titled “The New Deal,” finds Coulson and his agents “thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.”

The second and third episodes are titled “Know Your Onions” and “Alien Commies from the Future!”, but ABC is keeping the episode descriptions for those under wraps.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

