How to Watch The Happy Days of Garry Marshall Online Free

On Tuesday, May 12, ABC is taking a look back at the prolific career of Garry Marshall, a director, producer, writer, and actor responsible for some of the most iconic movies and TV shows of all time. The two-hour retrospective airs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Happy Days of Garry Marshall on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch live TV for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Happy Days of Garry Marshall live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will include The Happy Days of Garry Marshall after it airs) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets):

Get AT&T TV Now

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch The Happy Days of Garry Marshall live on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets):

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch The Happy Days of Garry Marshall live on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

‘The Happy Days of Garry Marshall’ Preview

The Happy Days of Garry Marshall – May 12 8|7cABC is proud to honor and celebrate Hollywood legend, Garry Marshall, with a heartfelt tribute. Save the date for #TheHappyDaysOfGarryMarshall on Tuesday, May 12. Subscribe: http://goo.gl/mo7HqT 2020-04-08T19:12:08Z

Garry Marshall is the man behind such TV shows as The Odd Couple, Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, and Mork & Mindy. He then went on to make such hit films as Beaches, Pretty Woman, The Princess Diaries, Runaway Bride, New Year’s Eve, and Valentine’s Day.

Now, nearly four years after his death from a stroke in July 2016, dozens of his co-stars and collaborators came together for this ABC special to look back on the extraordinary man behind all of that extraordinary work.

ABC bills it as a “one-of-a-kind tribute to a Hollywood legend,” a special “full of laughs and heartfelt memories about a man who put family first and spent his life and career making us laugh.”

“Garry famously said, ‘I never wanted to change the world. I wanted to entertain the world.’ And for more than six decades, his work in television and films made us laugh, touched our hearts and always left us feeling good,” said executive producer John Scheinfeld in a statement. “Featuring his most famous stars, this very special celebration captures the hilarious, positive, upbeat, and romantic nature of Garry Marshall. It’s exactly the show we need right now.”

The Happy Days of Garry Marshall – May 12 at 8|7cCelebrate the stories you know and love and the man who brought them to life with #TheHappyDaysOfGarryMarshall, Tuesday, May 12 at 8|7c on ABC. Subscribe: http://goo.gl/mo7HqT 2020-05-12T02:51:37Z

The stars who appear include Richard Gere, Hector Elizondo, Julia Roberts, Ron Howard, Don Most, Marion Ross, Anson Williams, Henry Winkler, Cindy Williams, David Lander, Michael McKean, Pam Dawber, Barbara Hershey, Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway, Chris Pine, Yvette Nicole Brown, Cary Elwes, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Garner, Abigail Breslin, Jimmy Kimmel, Ashton Kutcher, Rob Lowe, and John Stamos, plus Marshall’s wife Barbara and three children, Scott, Kathleen, and Lori.

They all share “never-before-heard stories,” including a look back at the start of his career in Hollywood, plus in a tear-jerking montage, they all recall what it was like when he died.

“Garry Marshall is one of the all-time heroes,” says Roberts in a preview video, and Hathaway adds, “Our greatest dreams came true because of him.”

“Garry is one of the greatest craftsmen of American culture that we have,” says Kutcher.

The Happy Days of Garry Marshall airs Tuesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: How to Watch the Disney Family Singalong 2 Online Free