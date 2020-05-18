Werder vs Leverkusen Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Bayer Leverkusen will continue their attempt to qualify for the Champions League when they head to Weser Stadium to take on Werder Bremen Monday.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Both teams will be seeing their first action in two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they’re heading in opposite directions. Werder Bremen have scored just 18 points in 24 total contests this year, and they have lost six in a row at home. They were also shut out of five of those six matches.

Bremen will be at a disadvantage, with Ludwig Augustinsson and Claudio Pizzarro out with injuries and Davy Klaasen on the bench serving the first game of suspension. Niclas Fullkrug (knee), Omer Toprak (calf) and Kevin Mohwald (knee) are all also doubtful for the match.

As for Bayer, they will be without starting forward Kevin Volland. It will be a significant loss, as Volland leads the team in goals (nine) and assists (seven). Volland tore a ligament in his left ankle and will be out for approximately three months. They will likely look to Kai Havertz to carry the offensive load in what will be the most unique match either team has played in a very long time.

“We have been in quarantine for a week now,” Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz told Dutch NOS television, adding he was confident despite entering the unknown. “It is difficult to say what awaits us and how we will do. But I’m confident,” Bosz added.

The game will be played with no fans present, which will be a new experience for everyone involved. Bosz said all players and coaches have been tested multiple times for the virus as a necessary precaution. “We were all tested on Tuesday morning for the fourth time. Fortunately, all negative,” he said. “The hygiene measures are so good that I feel completely safe. It can also go wrong; everyone is aware of that. But the Bundesliga cannot afford that sort of setback and that is why they have been urging us to properly observe all the health measures.”

Bosz noted that the unusual circumstances have affected the team’s training, and they could affect in-game communications, as well. “We are not at our optimal level yet. We saw that in the practice games we played. We organized them in our stadium, to mimic the conditions the players can expect in the future.”

The use of face masks will be something both coaches will have to navigate. “I have to wear a mask on the bench, but if I want to say something from the edge of the technical area, I can take it off. So, I guess I’ll be in the technical area for the entire game,” Bosz said.