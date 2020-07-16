How to Watch The Memorial Tournament 2020 Online Without Cable

Tiger Woods headlines a star-studded field at Muirfield Village as he make his first start on the PGA Tour in nearly five months at The Memorial Tournament.

Television coverage of The Memorial will be on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and CBS (Saturday-Sunday). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch complete coverage of the tournament streaming on your computer, phone, or other device:

The Memorial Tournament 2020 Preview

Tiger Woods is used to being in the spotlight. After all, he’s done it his entire career, regardless of the event or course. But as he tees up for The Memorial, the course will not feel familiar for Woods without the throngs of fans following him for 18 holes. It’s something he’s bracing for as he prepares for his first event since the PGA Tour revved back up following an extended break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a very different world out here not to have the distractions, the noise, the excitement, the energy that the fans bring,” Woods said after a practice round. “It’s just a silent and different world.

“For most of my career, pretty much almost every competitive playing round that I’ve been involved in, I’ve had people around me, spectators yelling, a lot of movement inside the gallery with camera crews and media,” Woods added.

Outside of Woods, the field is absolutely loaded this week, with nine of the top 10 in the world, 43 out of the top 50.

Another golfer attracting attention coming into the week at Muirfield Village is Bryson DeChambeau, who packed on muscle during the break in play and recently came away with the title from the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He hasn’t finished outside the top 10 since the PGA Tour restart, going 3-8-6-1. DeChambeau played a practice round with Woods, who came away impressed.

“He’s figured out a way to increase distance and maximize his efficiency with not only his driver but all of his clubs,” Woods told reporters this week. “What Bryson has done is no easy task. He’s got to put in the time and has put in the reps, and he’s figured it out. He’s gotten stronger, faster, bigger, and has created more speed. But more importantly, he’s hitting it further, but let’s look at the fact that he’s hitting it as straight as he is.”

DeChambeau is the favorite to win this week, coming in at +900. Despite his long layoff, Woods is still within the top 10 to record the victory at +2200.

The Memorial Odds

Bryson DeChambeau +900

Justin Thomas +1000

Rory McIlroy +1200

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Dustin Johnson +1600

Jon Rahm +2000

Collin Morikawa +2000

Viktor Hovland +2200

Tiger Woods +2200

Webb Simpson +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Brooks Koepka +2500

Xander Schauffele +2500

Daniel Berger +3300

Rickie Fowler +4000

Gary Woodland +4000

Abraham Ancer +5000