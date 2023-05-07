MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are here to celebrate the best and most fun aspects of entertainment from the past year. They air live on Sunday, May 7 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards streaming live online:

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Preview

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are back to honor “the biggest and best in both movies and television, across scripted and unscripted, for one supersized, can’t-miss event,” according to the MTV press release.

Drew Barrymore was originally going to be the host, but she dropped out of hosting on May 4 as a show of solidarity for the WGA writers’ strike. Variety reports that the segments she pre-taped for the show air as planned, but the show will otherwise by without a host.

“She’s not going to be with us live in the house for the show and we will essentially be going hostless. The silver lining in all of this is that we really formed a partnership almost a family-like atmosphere. So we see this as a shift in direction, but also a pause for the initial plan, which we’ve all agreed and she’s accepted to continue as our host in 2024,” said Bruce Gillmer, the president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount Global, and an executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The nominations are as follows:

BEST MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST SHOW

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Austin Butler: Elvis

Florence Pugh: Don’t Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer: Nope

Michael B. Jordan: Creed III

Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus

Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega: Wednesday

Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink: Stranger Things

Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building

BEST HERO

Diego Luna: Andor

Jenna Ortega: Wednesday

Paul Rudd: Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us

Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

BEST VILLAIN

Elizabeth Olsen: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles: Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower: Stranger Things

M3GAN: M3GAN

The Bear: Cocaine Bear

BEST KISS

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux: The Last of Us

Harry Styles and David Dawson: My Policeman

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow: Outer Banks

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin: Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: Only Murders in the Building

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam Sandler: Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O’Brien: Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge: Shotgun Wedding

KeKe Palmer: Nope

Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Bad Bunny: Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us

Emma D’Arcy: House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn: Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies

BEST FIGHT

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf): Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface: Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven): Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone: John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5: Andor

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Cocaine Bear

Justin Long: Barbarian

Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon: Smile

BEST DUO

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke: Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega and Thing: Wednesday

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò: The White Lotus

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller: Top Gun: Maverick

BEST KICK-ASS CAST

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

BEST SONG

Demi Lovato: “Still Alive” (Scream VI)

Doja Cat: “Vegas” (Elvis)

Lady Gaga: “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic: “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna: “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift: “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing)

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

BEST HOST

Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden: Ink Master

Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show

BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

The 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards air live on Sunday, May 7 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.