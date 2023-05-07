MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are here to celebrate the best and most fun aspects of entertainment from the past year. They air live on Sunday, May 7 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.
If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.
Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards streaming live online:
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Preview
The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are back to honor “the biggest and best in both movies and television, across scripted and unscripted, for one supersized, can’t-miss event,” according to the MTV press release.
Drew Barrymore was originally going to be the host, but she dropped out of hosting on May 4 as a show of solidarity for the WGA writers’ strike. Variety reports that the segments she pre-taped for the show air as planned, but the show will otherwise by without a host.
“She’s not going to be with us live in the house for the show and we will essentially be going hostless. The silver lining in all of this is that we really formed a partnership almost a family-like atmosphere. So we see this as a shift in direction, but also a pause for the initial plan, which we’ve all agreed and she’s accepted to continue as our host in 2024,” said Bruce Gillmer, the president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount Global, and an executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The nominations are as follows:
BEST MOVIE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST SHOW
Stranger Things
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Austin Butler: Elvis
Florence Pugh: Don’t Worry Darling
KeKe Palmer: Nope
Michael B. Jordan: Creed III
Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus
Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega: Wednesday
Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink: Stranger Things
Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building
BEST HERO
Diego Luna: Andor
Jenna Ortega: Wednesday
Paul Rudd: Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us
Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick
BEST VILLAIN
Elizabeth Olsen: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Harry Styles: Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower: Stranger Things
M3GAN: M3GAN
The Bear: Cocaine Bear
BEST KISS
Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux: The Last of Us
Harry Styles and David Dawson: My Policeman
Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow: Outer Banks
Riley Keough and Sam Claflin: Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: Only Murders in the Building
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Adam Sandler: Murder Mystery 2
Dylan O’Brien: Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge: Shotgun Wedding
KeKe Palmer: Nope
Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Bad Bunny: Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
Emma D’Arcy: House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn: Stranger Things
Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies
BEST FIGHT
Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf): Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface: Scream VI
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven): Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone: John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5: Andor
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus
Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Cocaine Bear
Justin Long: Barbarian
Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon: Smile
BEST DUO
Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke: Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega and Thing: Wednesday
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò: The White Lotus
Tom Cruise and Miles Teller: Top Gun: Maverick
BEST KICK-ASS CAST
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things
Teen Wolf: The Movie
BEST SONG
Demi Lovato: “Still Alive” (Scream VI)
Doja Cat: “Vegas” (Elvis)
Lady Gaga: “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic: “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna: “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift: “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing)
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians
Vanderpump Rules
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
All-Star Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors
BEST HOST
Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show
Joel Madden: Ink Master
Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer
RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show
BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: Vanderpump Rules
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
