Where to Watch 49ers Games Streaming Online for Free

The Trey Lance era with the San Francisco 49ers kicks off in 2022 while former starter Jimmy Garoppolo moves into a backup role.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the 49ers market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video) on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch 49ers games streaming live online in 2022:

If You Live in the 49ers Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need either the “Ultimate” package or add the “Sports Plus” add-on to any other package to get NFL RedZone, but every package and add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch 49ers games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch 49ers games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch 49ers games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch 49ers games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch 49ers games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

If You Live out of the 49ers Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch 49ers games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch 49ers games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don’t need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch 49ers games live (in-market) or on-demand after they’re over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch 49ers games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

San Francisco 49ers 2022 Season Preview

Trey Lance time has arrived for the San Francisco 49ers a year after the team invested heavy draft capital to take him an No. 3 in the 2021 draft.

The former North Dakota State produced an unprecedented 2019 season for the Bison, though at the FCS level, with a 16-0 record an no interceptions. Lance’s big arm and quick legs had scouts excited over the Marshall, Minnesota, native.

Despite his talent, Lance comes into the season as one of the least experienced quarterbacks, if not the least, among all NFL starters. He played little in college beyond that historic 2019 seasons with backup playing time in 2018 and one game in 2020 due to COVID-19. Lance also never got to showcase his talent against FBS talent as Oregon, the Bison’s opening opponent, backed out.

Nonetheless, the 49ers took the big chance on Lance. He showed flashes of brilliance for the 49ers last season in two starts when Jimmy Garoppolo was injured, but some inconsistencies loomed.

Lance again made big plays in this year’s preseason, but questions remain as well. Garoppolo also remains on the roster, now as the backup, which could lend itself to a quarterback controversy if Lance struggles. Garoppolo previously had been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, but no team went for him amid his shoulder injury recovery.

The 49ers also hand Lance the keys after a second NFC Championship Game appearance in three seasons — all with Garoppolo behind center. It might be the one thing that’s not new for Lance at the NFL level — the pressure of inheriting a successful and stacked roster. He took the reins for the Bison program that went unbeaten and won a national title the year before he became a starter — the same program that won another six Division I national titles since 2011 before that.

Offensive Outlook

Lance has plenty of talented skill players around him, starting with wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, plus tight end George Kittle. Running back Elijah Mitchell and fullback Kyle Juszczyk can make plays as well.

The 49ers’ offensive line has some questions marks, but let tackle Trent Williams is one of the better blockers in the game.

Defensive Outlook

While the 49ers lost a few key players, the addition of defensive back Charvarius Ward could make a big difference. The 49ers also return star defensive end Nick Bosa amid a dearth of talented players on that side of the ball.

Special Teams

If kicker Robbie Gould is as good as gold again, the 49ers will be in great shape on the kicking game. The 49ers will look to Ray-Ray McCloud III on punt and kick returns, and Mitch Wishnowsky will punt again.