How to Watch Eagles vs 49ers Without Cable

The San Francisco 49ers (15-4) head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) in the NFC Championship.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable and want to watch the game for free, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 49ers vs Eagles streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 49ers vs Eagles live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 49ers vs Eagles live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 49ers vs Eagles live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the 49ers vs Eagles live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

49ers vs Eagles Preview

The top-seeded Eagles are fresh from a dominant 38-7 dismantling of the New York Giants in the divisional round. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 16-of-24 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns, also rushing for a score on the ground in the win.

The Eagles racked up 268 rushing yards in the victory, with running backs Kenneth Gainwell (112 yards and a touchdown) and Miles Sanders (90 yards, 5.3 yards per carry) gashing the Giants’ defense. They won’t have an easy a time against this 49ers unit.

The Niners boast the NFL’s best defense, surrendering a league-low 300.6 yards per contest.

“They’re really good all across the board,” Hurts said about San Francisco’s defense. “Starts off with the front seven, and then having a really good defensive back group. They fly to the ball. They’re disruptive at every position, as well. They’re well-coached. So, we have a task in front of us. We have a really good challenge, a really big challenge, in front of us, and as always, we just want to go out there and execute.”

On the other side, San Francisco took down the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round before handing Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys a 19-12 loss in the divisional round. Rookie QB Brock Purdy, who is an incredible 9-0 since he took over as the team’s starter for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, went 19-of-29 for 214 yards. It was the first start in which Purdy didn’t throw a touchdown, so Philly’s defense will be looking to keep him uncomfortable all day.

“This part of the year, in this game specifically, it’s all mental,” 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner said. “Obviously everybody’s bodies are beaten down. Mentally you’re drained, but who can do it right longer? Who can continue to push through for the end goal? Do you want it that bad? Are you starving for this? Is it something that you’re going to get out of bed and do whatever possible to make sure that you attain that goal? So that’s where we’re at.”

The last time these two teams met was in Week 2 of 2021, when the 49ers won, 17-11, on the road at Philly. The stakes are quite a bit higher here.

“This is what you dream about since you’re a kid,” 49ers tight end George Kittle said. “You dream about it when you’re in high school, college and when you’re in the NFL you dream about situations like this. Whether it’s a hunger, a starvation, a desperation, you do everything you can to make sure at the end of the game that you’re going to win it.”