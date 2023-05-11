ACM Awards 2023 Live Stream: Where to Watch Show Online

The annual Academy of Country Music Awards, honoring the best in country music from the past year, are airing live on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.
If you have Amazon Prime already, you can watch the 2023 ACM Awards right here.
If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can start a 30-day free trial right here and then watch the show.
Here’s a further rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch on different devices:
If You Have Amazon Prime
If you want to watch on your computer, make sure you’re signed into your Amazon Prime account, then go here to watch the 2023 ACM Awards.
Additionally, you can watch the show on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Nvidia Shield or Sony TV), Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime
You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video to watch the show. Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up for a free trial, and there are a number of different options when doing so:
Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $12.99 per month or $119 per year, but it comes with a free 30-day trial.
Amazon Prime Video: If you just want access to Amazon’s movies and TV shows without the free shipping and other extras, this costs $8.99 per month after your 30-day free trial.
Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial and costs either $6.49 per month or $59 per year after that.
Once you’ve signed up, you can watch the 2023 ACM Awards on your computer right here, or you can watch on the Amazon Video app your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Nvidia Shield or Sony TV), Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
ACM Awards 2023 Preview
Country music’s “party of the year” is airing live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11 on Prime Video, hosted by country music legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.
The Prime Video press release teases:
The show will celebrate country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent, and feature unforgettable performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments that will captivate fans worldwide. As previously announced, confirmed performers include Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Ed Sheeran, Keith Urban, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman. Plus, special performances and never-before-seen collaborations include Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood; Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina; and Ashley McBryde featuring Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, and John Osborne.
Plus, four-time ACM National On-Air Personality of the Year winner Bobby Bones will be featured throughout the night. The segment, “Backstage with Bobby Bones,” will showcase intimate artist interviews and special moments of the show.
It continues, “Fans will also not want to miss co-host Dolly Parton close out the show by delivering one of her biggest performances to date with the world premiere of the lead single from her highly anticipated forthcoming rock album.”
HARDY leads all nominees with seven, followed by Lainey Wilson with six, and Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell with five each.
The nominations are as follows:
Entertainer of the year
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Editor’s Picks
Female artist of the year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
Male artist of the year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
Group of the year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
New female artist of the year
Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters
New male artist of the year
Zach Bryan
Jackson Dean
ERNEST
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman
Album of the year
“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” — Ashley McBryde
“Bell Bottom Country” — Lainey Wilson
“Growin’ Up” — Luke Combs
“Mr. Saturday Night” — Jon Pardi
“Palomino” — Miranda Lambert
Single of the year
“Heart Like a Truck” — Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” — Cole Swindell
“Thank God” — Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson
Song of the year
“Sand in My Boots” — Morgan Wallen
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” — Cole Swindell
“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson
“wait in the truck” — HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton
Visual media of the year
“HEARTFIRST” — Kelsea Ballerini
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” — Cole Swindell
“Thank God” — Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson
“wait in the truck” — HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson
“What He Didn’t Do” — Carly Pearce
Songwriter of the year
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Hunter Phelps
Artist-songwriter of the year
Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Music event of the year
“At the End of a Bar” — Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” [Remix] — Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
“Thank God” — Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“Thinking ‘Bout You” — Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter
“wait in the truck” — HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson
The 2023 ACM Awards are airing live on Thursday, May 11 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Prime Video.