How to Watch ‘After Jackie’ Documentary Online for Free

The latest sports documentary coming to TV is “After Jackie,” which tells the story of Bill White, Bob Gibson and Curt Flood, three Black baseball players whose paths to the majors were opened by Jackie Robinson. It premieres Saturday, June 18, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “After Jackie” online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘After Jackie’ Preview

Play

“After Jackie” Official Trailer | The HISTORY Channel Watch the official trailer for The HISTORY’s Channel’s new 2-hour documentary “After Jackie” about the second wave of talented Black baseball players after Jackie Robinson who stepped to the plate to integrate baseball forever. This powerful documentary premieres on Saturday, June 18 at 8PM ET/PT. #AfterJackie Subscribe for more HISTORY: histv.co/SubscribeHistoryYT Check out exclusive HISTORY… 2022-05-27T20:59:49Z

Produced by NBA star LeBron James and his “Uninterrupted” company and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stanley Nelson comes “After Jackie,” a documentary celebrating the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson becoming the first player of color in Major League Baseball.

The History Channel press release teases:

On April 15, 1947, a young Jackie Robinson started at first base with the Brooklyn Dodgers, marking the first time a Black man played in the modern Major Leagues and breaking the color barrier in the sport. Robinson’s incredible accomplishments on the field are even more remarkable when combined with the enormous obstacles he was faced with while achieving them – fighting against segregation, racial discrimination and standing up for the rights of African Americans everywhere. However, when the Hall of Famer retired to continue his efforts off the field, there was still much work to be done in baseball and players including Bill White, Curt Flood, and future Hall of Famer Bob Gibson picked up where Jackie left off. The relentless efforts and sacrifices of these brave men would eventually advance the status of Black players on and off the field, send the league toward greater roster integration, and force the sport of baseball, and the country, to change for the better. Directed by Andre Gaines, this two-hour documentary airs in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball and tells the untold story of the next generation of Black baseball players who fought for racial equality in the sport after Robinson.

The press release continues, “The documentary tells the often overlooked story of the second wave of talented Black baseball players after Jackie Robinson, including Bill White, Curt Flood and Bob Gibson, who were up next in the fight for racial equality. ‘After Jackie’ honors these brave men and sheds light on the heroic story of how they stepped to the plate and put their lives on the line to integrate baseball and demand a fairer and more inclusive America for African American athletes around the world.”

“’After Jackie’ delves deep into the untold stories of White, Flood and Gibson who refused to let the color of their skin determine the boundaries of their successes and whose resolute determination and tenacity marked a new standard of acceptance and inclusivity within the sport of baseball and ultimately around the world. The film features new and rare interviews with White and Gibson, before his untimely passing, as well as former and current baseball players such as CCSabathia, Mookie Betts, Ken Griffey Jr., Joe Torre, Dave Roberts, Al Downing and Tim McCarver, renowned sports journalists, and unlimited access to Major League Baseball’s expansive media archive chronicling more than a century of baseball history, as well as rarely seen Jackie Robinson footage, to help tell this important story.”

“After Jackie,” premieres Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the History Channel.