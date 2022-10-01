Alabama vs Arkansas Live Stream: How to Watch Game for Free

Coming off another dominant victory last weekend, No. 2 Alabama gets a bit of a bigger test on Saturday against Arkansas in Fayetteville. The Crimson Tide have won this head-to-head matchup in 15 straight years.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Alabama vs Arkansas streaming live online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Alabama vs Arkansas live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Alabama vs Arkansas live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Alabama vs Arkansas live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Alabama vs Arkansas live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Alabama vs Arkansas live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Alabama vs Arkansas Preview

Alabama comes in with a record of 4-0 but hasn’t looked as sharp as we expected at times. Arkansas is coming off their first loss of the season, but a hard-fought one on the road at Texas A&M.

The Crimson Tide offense has been strong again for the most part averaging 48.25 points and 517.5 yards per game. Bryce Young has led the way averaging 294.75 yards per game with 15 total touchdowns and two interceptions.

Alabama has six receivers this season with over 100 yards along with six receivers that have caught a touchdown. Traeshon Holden has led the group with 15 receptions with 214 yards and four touchdowns.

The Crimson Tide offense has rushed for 940 yards total and 7.3 yards per carry through four games. Jase McClellan has led the way with 245 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 8.4 yards per carry. Jahmyr Gibbs has been a weapon in both the rushing and passing game with 359 total yards and three touchdowns.

On defense, Alabama has allowed just 7.25 points and 201.25 yards per game. The pass rush has recorded 12 sacks so far this season, but the defense has only forced one turnover so far this season. Will Anderson Jr. has played well as expected with 20 total tackles and 4.5 sacks to lead the way.

For Arkansas, the offense has averaged 34 points and 479 yards per game. KJ Jefferson has led the way with 303.75 yards per game along with 12 total touchdowns and one interception.

Raheim Sanders has led the team’s rushing attack with 508 yards and three touchdowns. Matt Landers has been the leading receiver with 15 receptions for 230 yards and Jadon Haselwood has 18 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, the Razorbacks have allowed some points this season giving up 25.5 points and 401.75 yards per game. The defense has generated a good pass rush though with 20 sacks already this season.

Drew Sanders has recorded 5.5 sacks while Jordan Domineck has gotten 4.5 sacks. The defense has also forced five turnovers this season.

A big factor in this game will be the Arkansas defense, the offense has shown that they can score but the defense has struggled. Against an impressive Alabama offense, the Razorbacks’ defense will need to get stops and be able to get off the field.